FDA Approves Over-The-Counter Abortion — 6.1 Million Lives at Stake

Baby killers are rejoicing after the Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of the first ever over-the-counter abortion pill — providing a convenient new option for those who would murder infants in the womb.

In a Thursday morning press release, the FDA “approved Opill (norgestrel) tablet for nonprescription use to prevent pregnancy— the first daily oral contraceptive approved for use in the U.S. without a prescription.”

According to the FDA:

“Approval of this progestin-only oral contraceptive pill provides an option for consumers to purchase oral contraceptive medicine without a prescription at drug stores, convenience stores, and grocery stores, as well as online.”

Nothing warms the heart quite like the option of purchasing abortion pills while out for dinner supplies.

The press release further explains how “almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the U.S. each year are unintended” and that “Availability of nonprescription Opill may help reduce the number of unintended pregnancies and their potential negative impacts.”

Never mind the negative impacts of a society that views human life as an inconvenience.

Global Vice President for Women’s Health for Perigo (manufacturer of the pill) provided celebratory comment to CNN:

“Today’s approval is a groundbreaking expansion for women’s health in the U.S. and a significant milestone towards addressing a key unmet need for contraceptive access.”

While the Moloch-worshipping minions of our late-stage civilization express excitement at the new, convenient option, many remain agitated with the recent SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade — wary that red-state Republicans will find a way to deny them their atrocious new opportunity.

As one Twitter user points out:

“Great news, but…The Republican Party is already trying to eliminate prescription birth control & abortion medication, so it won’t be a surprise if this is also on the chopping block.”

So while the Supreme Court may have provided a temporary stay of execution for millions of innocent children, there’s no slowing down for the overall industry.

The culture of virgin sacrifice remains resolute.