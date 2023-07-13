FDA Approves Over-The-Counter Abortion — 6.1 Million Lives at Stake

Baby killers are rejoicing after the Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of the first ever over-the-counter abortion pill — providing a convenient new option for those who would murder infants in the womb.

In a Thursday morning press release, the FDA “approved Opill (norgestrel) tablet for nonprescription use to prevent pregnancy— the first daily oral contraceptive approved for use in the U.S. without a prescription.”

According to the FDA:

“Approval of this progestin-only oral contraceptive pill provides an option for consumers to purchase oral contraceptive medicine without a prescription at drug stores, convenience stores, and grocery stores, as well as online.”

Nothing warms the heart quite like the option of purchasing abortion pills while out for dinner supplies.

The press release further explains how “almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the U.S. each year are unintended” and that “Availability of nonprescription Opill may help reduce the number of unintended pregnancies and their potential negative impacts.”

Never mind the negative impacts of a society that views human life as an inconvenience.

Global Vice President for Women’s Health for Perigo (manufacturer of the pill) provided celebratory comment to CNN:

“Today’s approval is a groundbreaking expansion for women’s health in the U.S. and a significant milestone towards addressing a key unmet need for contraceptive access.”

While the Moloch-worshipping minions of our late-stage civilization express excitement at the new, convenient option, many remain agitated with the recent SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade — wary that red-state Republicans will find a way to deny them their atrocious new opportunity.

As one Twitter user points out:

“Great news, but…The Republican Party is already trying to eliminate prescription birth control & abortion medication, so it won’t be a surprise if this is also on the chopping block.”

So while the Supreme Court may have provided a temporary stay of execution for millions of innocent children, there’s no slowing down for the overall industry.

The culture of virgin sacrifice remains resolute.

Photo of author
Shawn Bradley Witzemann
Shawn Bradley Witzemann is an independent, "Free Range Journalist" with a broad skill set - utilized through various roles as a multi-media professional, investigator, analyst, public relations officer, and consultant on an eclectic range of endeavors. In spite of legal challenges associated with his work as a gonzo journalist at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Witzemann remains a fierce advocate for the cause of liberty — never-ceasing in his efforts to discover and publicize the truth of what happened that day. Witzemann currently serves as Staff Writer, Investigator, and Social Media Manager for CondemnedUSA, as well as a trusted Media Correspondent for a number of projects in frontier sciences within NASA, DARPA, DHS, and the Pentagon. Follow Shawn on Twitter @shawnwitzemann l Truth Social @FreeRangeJournalist

You can email Shawn Bradley Witzemann here, and read more of Shawn Bradley Witzemann's articles here.

 

