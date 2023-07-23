FBI Hid Evidence Corroborating that Bidens Took $10 Million from Ukraine

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

The FBI has information that confirms evidence that the Biden’s took $10 million from Ukraine to remove the prosecutor investigating Burisma, the firm that hired Hunter to their Board.

Last week, after FBI whistleblowers shared evidence that the Bidens made $17 million in Ukraine, Senator Grassley shared evidence that the Bidens made $10 million for removing an investigator investigating Burisma, the firm that hired Hunter to its Board.

Rudy Giuliani said yesterday that this is the strongest case he has ever seen.

Rudy Giuliani shares:

This is probably the most verified, informative information I’ve ever seen. It’s been verified by about three years of disclosures, including actual testimony that people have seen or can see that’s been tape recorded…Biden confessed to it when he was in front of the Atlantic Council.

Here is Joe Biden confessing he committed a crime using US money in Ukraine as leverage to fire a prosecutor looking into Hunter Biden’s crimes in the country with oil and gas giant Burisma.

In addition, Rudy shares that:

The harddrive includes at least 5 texts that you would use in a trial, the best one being that Hunter text his daughter straight out that he had to give half his income over the past 30 years to pop [Joe Biden]…I’ve never had better evidence than that.

This is like Alice in Wonderland….Without exageration, Steve, this would be the strongest case I’ve ever seen!”

The DailyMail reports that the FBI has information that corroborates the $10 million to the Bidens.

The FBI corroborated parts of a trusted informant’s story that a Ukrainian oligarch bribed Joe Biden and his son Hunter with $10 million, a source close to the investigation has revealed to DailyMail.com.

On Thursday, Congress published an FBI agent’s write-up of a 2020 interview with a secret long-time informant, who claimed Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of the allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, told them of his scheme to bribe the President and First Son.

The bombshell information was first unearthed by the Pittsburgh FBI office, which was tasked in 2020 with investigating potential Biden family corruption.

It appears clear that former AG Bill Barr allowed the many crimes committed by the Bidens to be swept under the rug.