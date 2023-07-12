FBI Director Denies Presence of Undercover Agents at U.S. Capitol on January 6, Despite Evidence to the Contrary: “Wray Will be Held Accountable for This Lie” (VIDEO)

In a bold statement that directly contradicts multiple official sources, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress that he “does not believe” undercover FBI agents were present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Wray’s statement came during a tense exchange with Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who specifically asked about the number of undercover agents in the Capitol vicinity on the infamous day.

Wray stated that he could not provide such a figure and even expressed doubt about the presence of undercover agents at all.

“I’m not sure there were undercover agents on scene,” Wray responded to Biggs. “As I sit here right now, I do not believe there were undercover agents on.”

Biggs wrote on Twitter that “Wray will be held accountable for this lie.”

“FBI Director Wray just told me he “does not believe” there were any undercover FBI agents in or around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. This claim has been already debunked—including by the former U.S. Capitol Police Chief,” Biggs added.

FBI Director Wray just told me he “does not believe” there were any undercover FBI agents in or around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. This claim has been already debunked—including by the former U.S. Capitol Police Chief. Wray will be held accountable for this lie. pic.twitter.com/jJ4RV3PINE — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 12, 2023

The Director’s statement is in stark contrast to facts previously revealed by the Washington D.C. FBI Field Office. According to their confirmed reports, a number of undercover officers, confidential informants, and FBI assets were indeed present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

As the Gateway Pundit as previously reported — Dozens if not hundreds of government operatives infiltrated the protests at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Gateway Pundit previously identified 20 different confirmed incidents and operations involving federal, state, and local government operatives who infiltrated the massive Trump crowds on January 6, 2021.

Each one of these incidents has been confirmed by the far-left press or the government in court documents.

**You can read more here: 20 CONFIRMED INCIDENTS AND OPERATIONS: The DOZENS of Feds, FBI Agents and State Operatives Who Infiltrated the Trump Crowds on January 6th at the US Capitol and Led the Protests

We currently have no idea how many federal, state and local government operatives were working undercover on January 6 but it looks like it is close to 100 operatives leading the charge on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Recent court documents reveal the Biden Department of Justice admitting to at least 40 undercover operatives with the Proud Boys on January 6.

In September 2022, TGP learned the FBI was running operatives inside The Oath Keepers on January 6th. The DOJ sprung this on the Oath Keepers members before their trial in Washington DC before a Kangaroo Court. The US government finally admitted in this letter they sent out before the trial that they were running Confidential Human Sources (CHS) inside the Oath Keepers organization on January 6.

In November 2022, the FBI finally admitted they had 8 informants inside the Proud Boys organization on January 6 and likely more.

The FBI had as many as eight informants inside the Proud Boys in the months around the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, recent court papers indicate, raising questions about how much federal investigators were able to learn from them before and after it took place. https://t.co/vfMPExBNW3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 14, 2022

The DOJ admitted to 40 government CHS agents were undercover on January 6th.

Proud Boys defendant Dominic Pezzola recently reported this admission.

SHOCK: The DoJ now admits that another 40 undercover agents were with the Proud Boys on J6 – from HSI – Homeland Security Investigations. The vast majority of the group was paid by the government as either W2 employees or CHS. pic.twitter.com/tCKZubpJmq — @amuse (@amuse) April 6, 2023

And the number keeps growing – to 50 or more that they are admitting to.

BREAKING: Another doozy of a motion filed today by a Proud Boy defense lawyer related to informants, undercover agents Number of DC Metro undercovers keeps growing: pic.twitter.com/3vOrIUZNPT — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 10, 2023

Undercover @DCPoliceDept bicycle driver stands right beside rolled up “Restricted Area” green fencing on west side of @uscapitol Jan 6 He speaks to three other undercovers (blue jacket, orange hat, and camera wearer) before 3x other cops walk up to west steps, north end pic.twitter.com/J9xkG9XNZo — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 25, 2023

As public discourse around these events continues to unfold, Wray’s claims stand in stark opposition to confirmed facts. It remains to be seen how these contradictions will be addressed and what consequences they will have for Director Wray and the FBI as a whole.