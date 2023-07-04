Experience the BEAUTIFUL, POWERFUL and INSPIRING Sound of Freedom’s Official Theme Song ‘Song of Freedom’ – Now Available on All Music Platforms (VIDEO)

Hollywood veteran, Jim Caviezel, famed for his unforgettable portrayal of Jesus in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of Christ, is making waves once again with his latest film, “Sound of Freedom.” Caviezel takes the lead in this faith-based movie by Angel Studios, telling a harrowing true story that exposes the grim realities of child trafficking.

Angel Studios, a pioneering streaming and distribution company known for backing eye-opening low-budget dramas, recently announced that “Sound of Freedom” has already surpassed $10 million in box office presales. This remarkable achievement comes ahead of its highly-anticipated theatrical release slated for July 4.

“Sound of Freedom” is generating substantial buzz within the film industry and beyond. Notably, renowned journalist and television personality Lara Logan tweeted about the indie movie’s exceptional success. In her tweet, she highlighted that “Sound of Freedom” holds the #1 spot on COMSCORE’s hourly grosses, remarkably surpassing the latest installment from Disney’s Indiana Jones franchise.

Headline on our press release going out: SOUND OF FREEDOM Tops $10M in Box Office PreSales Indie Movie from Angel Studios Holds the #1 Spot on COMSCORE’s Hourly Grosses, Overtaking Disney’s INDIANA JONES — Lara Logan (@laralogan) July 3, 2023

Ahead of its official release, the distribution company released the official theme song of the movie “Song of Freedom.”

The song is written and recorded by Justin Jesso and is available now on all music streaming platforms. You can listen to the song on Spotify and Apple Music.

The “Song of Freedom” is a touching composition that speaks of hope, strength, faith, and most importantly, an unyielding love.

Lyrics:

All I’ve ever known

To always keep you close

Holding on to hope

I’m heading towards your glow

Give me strength

Give me strength

My love, my love

I’m fighting to find you

Don’t give up, don’t give up

Soon I’ll be beside you

All my faith to find

My way to the light

All my strength to fight

And open my eyes

Give me strength

Give me strength

My love, my love

I’m fighting to find you

Don’t give up, don’t give up

Soon I’ll be beside you Find love in a hopeless time

Find hope in the hardest night

The darker the sky

The brighter shines the light

Find faith for the terrified

Find strength, know you’ll survive

The darker the sky

The brighter shines the light Give me strength to find

My way through the night

Find your peace of mind

I won’t leave you behind

WATCH: