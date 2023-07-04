Experience the BEAUTIFUL, POWERFUL and INSPIRING Sound of Freedom’s Official Theme Song ‘Song of Freedom’ – Now Available on All Music Platforms (VIDEO)

Hollywood veteran, Jim Caviezel, famed for his unforgettable portrayal of Jesus in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of Christ, is making waves once again with his latest film, “Sound of Freedom.” Caviezel takes the lead in this faith-based movie by Angel Studios, telling a harrowing true story that exposes the grim realities of child trafficking.
Angel Studios, a pioneering streaming and distribution company known for backing eye-opening low-budget dramas, recently announced that “Sound of Freedom” has already surpassed $10 million in box office presales. This remarkable achievement comes ahead of its highly-anticipated theatrical release slated for July 4.
“Sound of Freedom” is generating substantial buzz within the film industry and beyond. Notably, renowned journalist and television personality Lara Logan tweeted about the indie movie’s exceptional success. In her tweet, she highlighted that “Sound of Freedom” holds the #1 spot on COMSCORE’s hourly grosses, remarkably surpassing the latest installment from Disney’s Indiana Jones franchise.
Headline on our press release going out:
SOUND OF FREEDOM Tops $10M in Box Office PreSales
Indie Movie from Angel Studios Holds the #1 Spot on COMSCORE’s Hourly Grosses, Overtaking Disney’s INDIANA JONES
— Lara Logan (@laralogan) July 3, 2023
Ahead of its official release, the distribution company released the official theme song of the movie “Song of Freedom.”
The song is written and recorded by Justin Jesso and is available now on all music streaming platforms. You can listen to the song on Spotify and Apple Music.
The “Song of Freedom” is a touching composition that speaks of hope, strength, faith, and most importantly, an unyielding love.
Lyrics:
To always keep you close
Holding on to hope
I’m heading towards your glow
Give me strength
I’m fighting to find you
Don’t give up, don’t give up
Soon I’ll be beside you
My way to the light
All my strength to fight
And open my eyes
Give me strength
I’m fighting to find you
Don’t give up, don’t give up
Soon I’ll be beside you
Find love in a hopeless time
Find hope in the hardest night
The darker the sky
The brighter shines the light
Find faith for the terrified
Find strength, know you’ll survive
The darker the sky
The brighter shines the light
Give me strength to find
My way through the night
Find your peace of mind
I won’t leave you behind