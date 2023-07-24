EXCLUSIVE: Delaware GOP Chair Julianne Murray and Heritage Foundation to File Detailed Amicus Brief in Hunter Biden Case on Monday – Julianne Murray Discusses Significance of this Action (VIDEO)

Back in March, The Heritage Foundation requested documents from the DOJ using the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) regarding the government’s investigation of Hunter Biden. Unsurprisingly, the DOJ refused.

Then, on June 20th, after several years of government investigations, Hunter Biden was charged with multiple, watered-down offenses.

The charges were so weak they created a presumption of corruption at the DOJ. This was doubly true because it was announced that Hunter would be pleading out to the joke charges on July 26, 2023, in a rapid fire, “nothing to see here” prosecution.

Six days later, the Heritage Foundation filed a FOIA lawsuit in Washington, D.C. (good luck getting a fair shake there) and requested the court force the DOJ to disclose critical records about the Hunter Biden investigation which would demonstrate that the Biden Administration and corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland were obstructing the prosecution. Heritage argued that the judge in Hunter’s criminal case needed to see the records so that the sham prosecution would be exposed, and Hunter would not get a lenient judgment due to third-world level rank corruption.

Predictably, the far left federal judge, Dabney Friedrich denied Heritage’s request. The judge explained that DOJ couldn’t be asked to turn over the records because it was too busy responding to records requests about the January 6th riot. [SNORT]. Right, as if anyone has ever been granted any documents from the DOJ relating to January 6th. Ask us how we know…. What a sad joke.

The same day this honorable judge Friedrich denied Heritage’s request, IRS investigator whistleblowers testified:

They were blocked from searching Hunter Biden’s home;

They were prevented from speaking with Biden’s family members;

That the DOJ refused to impose felony tax charges – even though the investigators (who were Democrats, by the way) strongly recommended them;

That the US Attorney leading the investigation had personally told them – contrary to his public statements – that Biden and Garland had obstructed his ability to conduct his investigation AND curtailed his ability to bring the charges he wanted to bring.

The IRS whistleblowers strongly advocated for the appointment of a special counsel because of the lack of impartiality in Hunter’s investigation and prosecution.

This request to produce documents was filed by The Heritage Foundation on Thursday.

On Sunday, Delaware Republican Party Chair Julianne Murray spoke with The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft about the Hunter Biden case in Delaware.

Julianne announced that on Monday she will file an Amicus Brief with the Delaware Court.

Julianne told The Gateway Pundit, “What is triggering this Amicus Brief is what has happened since the plea came out, since the details were released on the plea… What has happened is David Weiss has made statements that now contradict earlier statements. ‘I was independent, now I wasn’t so independent.’ The Attorney General himself has made statements that now don’t make sense or are misleading when you take in the IRS whistleblowers that testified.

The case is still developing and Julianne is going to be certain that the judge and the court knows about it. Julianne then told us what will be taking place on Monday. “We’re going to actually file a brief tomorrow… What is triggering this amicus brief is what has happened since the plea came out,

We’ve kind of nutted it down to four questions:

Question one: Was Weiss’s investigation truly independent?

Question two: Did the Attorney General Merrick Garland mislead the American public when he assured us that Weiss’s investigation was independent?

Question three: Was Weiss blocked from bringing felony charges against Hunter Biden in the District of Columbia or the Central District for California?

Question four: Did the DOJ refuse requests for Weiss for statutory or regulatory special counsel status?

This filing will take place on Monday.

Julianne Murray and The Heritage Foundation are going to make sure that the list of likely criminal conduct by the Biden family and the new revelations being divulged nearly every day land in their Amicus Brief and are included in the case.

Delaware GOP Chair Julianne Murray does not mess around.