EXCLUSIVE: Biden’s DOJ Eliminates Language on Child Sex Trafficking from Government Website and Child Victims of Prostitution – After Losing Track of 85,000 Migrant Children

Migrant children kept in cages by Joe Biden

Why did the DOJ remove “International Sex Trafficking of Minors”, “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors” and “Child Victims of Prostitution” from the Department of Justice website under Child Sex Trafficking?

The Biden administration removed these sections on May 12, 2023.

Why would they remove these important sections?

This snapshot was taken on April 21, 2023.

Before the change:

 

April 21, 2023 (Includes  “International Sex Trafficking of Minors”, “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors” and “Child Victims of Prostitution“)
https://web.archive.org/web/20230421232507/https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ceos/child-sex-trafficking
(Also on Archive.ph on Feb. 2, 2023: https://archive.li/zIAzT)
Then on May 28, 2023 the Biden Department of Justice removed the language for “International Sex Trafficking of Minors”, “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors” and “Child Victims of Prostitution.
May 28, 2023 (Does not include  “International Sex Trafficking of Minors”, “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors” and “Child Victims of Prostitution“)
https://web.archive.org/web/20230528021833/https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ceos/child-sex-trafficking

This is the same administration that lost track of 85,000 migrant children in the United States since 2021.

And now the same administration is eliminating language on child sex trafficking. What is this about?

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

