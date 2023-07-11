EXCLUSIVE: Biden’s DOJ Eliminates Language on Child Sex Trafficking from Government Website and Child Victims of Prostitution – After Losing Track of 85,000 Migrant Children

Why did the DOJ remove “International Sex Trafficking of Minors”, “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors” and “Child Victims of Prostitution” from the Department of Justice website under Child Sex Trafficking?

The Biden administration removed these sections on May 12, 2023.

Why would they remove these important sections?

This snapshot was taken on April 21, 2023.

Before the change:

April 21, 2023 (Includes “International Sex Trafficking of Minors”, “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors” and “Child Victims of Prostitution“)

Then on May 28, 2023 the Biden Department of Justice removed the language for “International Sex Trafficking of Minors”, “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors” and “Child Victims of Prostitution.“