Erie, PA Crowd ROARS After Trump Calls Joe Biden a “Dumb Son of a B*tch” (VIDEO)

President Trump on Saturday held a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

TGP’s Kristinn Taylor is reporting from the Trump rally in Erie, Pennsylvania today at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Thousands of people lined up early in the rain to see President Trump.

The house was packed!

The crowd roared after Trump called Joe Biden a “dumb son of a bitch.”

“We have somebody who’s not at the top of his game — never was at the top of a game – never was!” Trump said of Joe Biden.

He continued, “We have a guy [Biden] who’s a dumb son of a bitch. And to allow this to happen to our country…”

WATCH: