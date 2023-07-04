“VP… VP… VP…” – Crowd Chants Kari for Vice President at Kari Lake’s Book Signing Event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster (VIDEO)

On Thursday, Kari Lake spoke to the guests at her book signing event at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, about her campaign and why she decided to write a book telling the story of her stolen election in Arizona.

As Lake stepped away from the podium, the crowd erupted, chanting, “VP!”

Order “Unafraid” by Kari Lake today here!

Lake is still fighting her lawsuit against the rigged election in Maricopa County, where 59% of machines failed on Election Day, targeting Republicans. Lake’s attorneys have filed a Notice of Appeal against Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson’s recent rulings, dismissing her lawsuit and new evidence of rigged voting machines before the recent trial. They plan to take their challenge all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

In an interview with The Gateway Pundit before the event on Thursday, Lake told us more about her book and her lawsuit. She then slammed Maricopa County election officials for disenfranchising voters and later crying about alleged harassment. “Screw you guys,” Lake said to County Recorder Stephen Richer and Supervisor Bill Gates.

Lake would be a fantastic Vice President if the judges don’t have the courage to overturn the fraudulent election in Arizona, and the crowd knows it. Unlike Mike Pence, Lake would never turn her back on America and President Trump.

Many on both the right and left are eying Kari Lake as a potential VP pick for President Trump’s America First agenda.

Conservative author and ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel tweeted earlier this year, “Kari Lake would make a perfect Vice President choice for President Trump.”

Kari Lake would make a perfect Vice President choice for President Trump.https://t.co/Iv2bB1vdTD — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 12, 2023

One America News Network Chief White House Correspondent, Chanel Rion, also says she is “watching Kari Lake” in hopes that President Trump may choose her. Rion pressed President Trump in an interview last year on the prospect of Kari Lake as his running mate.

Even the leftist media knows she has what it takes. As The Gateway Pundit reported, after a rally in Iowa in February, Lake was asked by a reporter, “Are you planning to run for President?” Lake responded with her endorsement of President Trump and destroyed the media for refusing to cover the stolen 2020 Election.

Lake was repeatedly asked by the fake news media while campaigning for Arizona Governor if she would be President Trump’s running mate in 2024. They all know that Kari Lake is an incredible candidate with the popularity and skill to win any election! And Lake did win her election for Governor, but it was rigged and stolen by Katie Hobbs and the RINO Maricopa County election officials.

Numerous polls also show Kari Lake as a clear favorite for a Trump running mate.

Lake addressed in New Jersey the crowd shortly after the event started and thanked Winning Team Publishing founder and President Sergio Gor for publishing the book and not changing her story. “He assured me that he would not change my story, that he would not change the fact that I love America, he would not change the fact that President Trump is the greatest president we’ve ever had. He would not alter my writing to say that Joe Biden is anything other than the worst president this country has ever seen,” said Lake.

Winning Team Publishing has published multiple books by President Trump, Don Jr., Charlie Kirk, and Jeanine Pirro.

President Trump, Walk-Away founder Brandon Straka, Project Veritas and O’Keefe Media Group founder James O’Keefe, New York Young Republican Club President Gavin Wax, and attorney Kurt Olsen, were also in attendance at the event.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump later spoke about Kari Lake’s “great book” and the stolen election in Arizona, where 59% of the machines failed Republican voters on election day. In disbelief, President Trump asked, “you ever hear of anything like that?”

After his speech, the crowd chanted, “We love Trump!”

After Kari’s speech, the crowd chanted, “VP!”

Watch below: