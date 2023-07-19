TYRANNY TAKES HOLD IN AMERICA: Biden Administration Seizes Phones of Several Trump 2020 Campaign Officials

This is the definition of tyranny.

You all better wake up. It’s time for your family to have a serious discussion about your future here in Biden’s America.

The Biden administration on Tuesday confiscated the phones from several Trump 2020 Campaign officials.

The feds confiscated the phones from Boris Epshteyn, Mike Roman, John Eastman, and Jeffrey Clark.

Communists play smash mouth.

The New York Times reported:

As part of the F.B.I. and Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, federal investigators have seized the phones of advisors to Mr. Trump, including Boris Epshteyn, an in-house counsel who helps coordinate Mr. Trump’s legal efforts, and Mike Roman, a campaign strategist who was the director of Election Day operations for the Trump campaign in 2020. Federal investigators also seized the cellphone of John Eastman, a legal architect of Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss,and the phone of another lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, whom Mr. Trump had sought at one point to install as the acting attorney general.

It is interesting how The New York Times reports this as if this is the typical behavior of the political party in power here in America.

We are up against some wicked and sick individuals.

