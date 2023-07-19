TYRANNY TAKES HOLD IN AMERICA: Biden Administration Seizes Phones of Several Trump 2020 Campaign Officials

This is the definition of tyranny.
You all better wake up. It’s time for your family to have a serious discussion about your future here in Biden’s America.
The Biden administration on Tuesday confiscated the phones from several Trump 2020 Campaign officials.
The feds confiscated the phones from Boris Epshteyn, Mike Roman, John Eastman, and Jeffrey Clark.
Communists play smash mouth.
The New York Times reported:
As part of the F.B.I. and Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, federal investigators have seized the phones of advisors to Mr. Trump, including Boris Epshteyn, an in-house counsel who helps coordinate Mr. Trump’s legal efforts, and Mike Roman, a campaign strategist who was the director of Election Day operations for the Trump campaign in 2020. Federal investigators also seized the cellphone of John Eastman, a legal architect of Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss,and the phone of another lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, whom Mr. Trump had sought at one point to install as the acting attorney general.
It is interesting how The New York Times reports this as if this is the typical behavior of the political party in power here in America.
We are up against some wicked and sick individuals.
The Post Millennial reported:
Federal investigators have reportedly seized the phones of advisors to 2024 GOP frontrunner Donald Trump as part of an investigation into the events of January 6, 2021.
According to the New York Times, the phones of Boris Epshteyn, described as “an in-house counsel who helps coordinate Mr. Trump’s legal efforts,” and campaign strategist Mike Roman, who was director of Election Day operations for Trump’s campaign in 2020.
The phones of John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark were also seized. Clark’s phone was seized as part of an investigation into alternate electors.
The action comes as Trump revealed on Tuesday morning that he had received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith on Sunday night stating that he is “a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”