Emmy Award-Winning CBS Meteorologist Dies Suddenly at 51

An Emmy award-winning meteorologist died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 51.

Elise Finch worked at WCBS for 16 years as a meteorologist and joined the morning newscast recently.

She was last on the air this past Friday.

She passed away at a hospital, but the cause of death has not been determined.

Finch is survived by her husband Graig Henriques, and their young daughter Grace.

CBS Reported:

It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of our beloved Elise Dione Finch Henriques. Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years. She first joined the team in 2007 as our weekend meteorologist and was most recently on the morning news with Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge. In September, Elise joined Cindy Hsu on the 9 a.m. newscast. Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work. She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon. She was our bright light in the morning. We had the great pleasure of working with Elise for 16 years. Elise was on the air with us just this past Friday. Her death is sudden and unexpected, leaving us all trying to understand how this could happen to our beautiful Elise, who was just 51 years old.

Elise Finch’s friends and colleagues offered their condolences.

This very moment every Monday morning is when I would walk by Elise Finch when I was leaving work and she was entering work. May she rest in peace. Thinking of her family as well as all of her colleagues this morning esp @ChrisWragge & @MaryCalviTV pic.twitter.com/4vtqczSzux — Matt Pieper (@MattPieper) July 17, 2023

I am so devastated to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague @EliseFinch. She was the best. A caring soul. https://t.co/PHcOZfqLpH — Otis Livingston (@OlivingstonTV) July 17, 2023

