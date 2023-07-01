LET THEM EAT CAKE: Elitist Emmanuel Macron Goes to Elton John Concert as France Burns (VIDEO)

Source: Bianca Brandolini | David Furnish/Instagram

As France faces challenges on multiple fronts, including protests, strikes, and social unrest, French President Emmanuel Macron attended an Elton John concert.

French President Emmanuel Macron joined the crowd at Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

A video was captured showing French President Emmanuel Macron tapping his foot and smiling to the tune of “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” the same night France was burning due to civil unrest.

WATCH:

France is descending into civil war as Arab gangs took to the streets for a fourth day of rioting after a 17-year-old was shot trying to run a traffic stop in Paris suburb Nanterre Tuesday. 45 000 security forces have been deployed and almost 1,300 arrests made.

Despite increasing the police presence in the country to 45,000 policemen and gendarmes onto the streets – equipped for the first time with 18 armored vehicles – the unrest situation in France remains out of control in the first night since the videotaped death teenager Nahel, and as much as 100 cities were touched by riots on Friday night.

Nahel was shot after trying to flee a traffic stop, and died after emergency services attended the scene. His death ignited a revolt among the poor, racially mixed, urban communities.

