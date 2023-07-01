Elon Musk Announces New Daily Twitter Limitations as Users Report Issues Accessing Site

Elon Musk on Saturday announced new daily Twitter limitations as users reported problems accessing their feeds.

Users were reportedly met with a “rate limit exceeded” error message.

Musk said the limitations are temporary.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:

– Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Users were not happy about this new announcement.

Opened Tweetdeck and limited out w/in minutes. Why. And what, exactly, does temporary mean? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 1, 2023

Only 6,000? That barely covers leftist attacks on me for not being a lawyer! — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 1, 2023

This is the most ridiculous idea I’ve ever seen on here. It’s destroying Twitter. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 1, 2023