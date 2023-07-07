Dr. McCullough on New Studies: “The COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Has Generated a Tidal Wave of New Patients”

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

Dr. Peter McCullough is not only America’s leading cardiologist, but he is also our foremost COVID-19 expert. Now that we have several years of COVID data under our belt, Dr. McCullough is exposing the truths about the disease and the experimental vaccines that were forced on so many Americans.

Dr. McCullough, reviewing recent studies on the prevalence of serious heart-related issues after the vaccine, writes,

“the COVID-19 vaccine campaign has generated a tidal wave of new patients with a variety of problems. Fortunately, many issues we are able to handle in the office. Adverse events warranting hospitalization including “heart attacks” is another matter.”

Dr. McCullough makes it clear that the mountains of scientific evidence, including a review of over 100 studies, show the dangers of the vaccine,

“One can see from this analysis, that cardiovascular complications including various forms of “heart attacks” do indeed occur after COVID-19 vaccination and the medical academic community and the WHO is widely recognizing the association. So the next time a doctor tries to gaslight you or your loved on a heart attack after the vaccine, please share this….”

But it’s not just the vaccinated who need to be concerned, Dr. McCullough also recently reported that the persistent presence of spike protein, the protein present in both COVID and the mRNA COVID vaccines, can be transmitted or “shed” onto others.

“In the most comprehensive paper on shedding thus far, former Inserm researcher Dr. Helene Banoun has published the basis for which there is great likelihood that mRNA either on lipid nanoparticles or within exosomes is circulatory in blood and is secreted in every body secretion that would naturally expect to contain particles of this size.”

Fortunately, Dr. McCullough has identified a solution: the best-known way to remove and protect against mRNA-carrying spike proteins is a daily dose of over-the-counter nattokinase:.

“Nattokinase is an enzyme is produced by fermenting soybeans with bacteria Bacillus subtilis var. natto and has been available as an oral supplement. It degrades fibrinogen, factor VII, cytokines, and factor VIII and has been studied for its cardiovascular benefits. Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.”

If you or someone you love would like to try nattokinase, The Wellness Company's "Spike Support Formula" contains nattokinase plus other extracts and is designed by Dr. Peter McCullough and his team.

In The Wellness Company's Spike Support Formula you will find:

Nattokinase (enzyme shown to dissolve spike protein)

Selenium (aids in helping the body repair itself and recover)

Dandelion root (may prevent spike protein from binding to cells)

Black sativa extract (may facilitate cellular repair)

Green tea extract (provides added defenses at the cellular level through scavenging for free radicals)

Irish sea moss (could help rebuild damaged tissue and muscle)

Here is Dr. Jen VanDeWater talking about all the elements of The Wellness Company's Spike Support Formula:

