“DOJ Is Trying to Bury Me to Protect Joe, Jim and Hunter Biden” – Whistleblower Gal Luft Launches GiveSendGo Campaign After Biden’s AG Charges Him

The Justice Department indicted Biden corruption whistleblower, Gal Luft on Monday just one week after he released a video detailing criminal allegations against the Biden Crime Family.

Gal Luft, a dual US-Israeli citizen, was hit with an 8-count indictment.

Unreal – now Biden and his crooked DOJ are not only arresting their political opponents but also whistleblowers who expose their crimes. https://t.co/3S6vXEsVlq — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 10, 2023

“LUFT, 57, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen who formerly resided in both Maryland and Israel and is now a fugitive, has been charged with the following offenses, which carry the maximum prison terms listed below. The statutory maximum penalties are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant would be determined by a judge.” – the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York announced.

Missing Biden corruption whistleblower Dr. Gal Luft released a 14-minute video to The New York Post on Thursday detailing damning allegations against Joe Biden and his family in a massive international bribery scheme filmed in an undisclosed location while on the run from the Biden regime and Department of Justice.

In February Gal Luft the Merrick Garland-Joe Biden DOJ arrested Gal Luft in Cyprus and accused him of being an arms dealer.

I've been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the US. The US, claiming I'm an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren't tragic. I've never been an arms dealer. DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe,Jim&Hunter Biden. Shall I name names? — Gal Luft (@GalLuft) February 19, 2023

Now Luft is facing up to 100 years in prison for snitching on the Biden Crime Family.

Biden’s DOJ Seeks 100 Years in Jail for Whistleblower in Bid ‘To Protect Joe, Jim, and Hunter’. https://t.co/P9yzgdDZMh — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) July 11, 2023

On Monday night Gal Luft launched a GiveSendGo campaign to help pay for his attorney fees. The fundraiser is linked to his Twitter page.