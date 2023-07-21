Dogs, Squirrels, The West And Prigozhin

I am a dog lover. I have two Rottweilers. And as smart and athletic as my dogs are, they fail to understand that their chance of nabbing a pesky squirrel is pretty slim. Despite the slim odds, my dogs, like most canines, can’t help themselves when they catch a glimpse of a bushy tail running across the lawn or scampering up a tree. Dogs do what dogs do. Just check out this video.

Damn entertaining. I suppose this is what our ancestors did for amusement when there was no television or internet.

If you had an army of trained squirrels and you were facing off against a foe with a pack of hungry hounds, what would you do? Deploy the squirrels and force the dogs to exhaust themselves by fruitlessly chasing the wily critters? Bet your ass you would.

My friend, Steve Bryen, has a new piece in the Asia Times — Still an enigma, Prigozhin resurfaces in Belarus. Steve frankly admits (which is why I respect the man) that his previous assessment of Prigozhin’s status was wrong:

One of my readers took note that I was wrong about Yevgeney Prigozhin. I had argued that Prigozhin was no longer the leader of Wagner and had been sidelined and was missing. But I was not right, assuming the news reports that Prigozhin has surfaced in Belarus are correct. The official Russian press is entirely silent on the matter, so what we have to go on is a brief statement attributed to Prigozhin and a very fuzzy video of Prigozhin welcoming the Wagner troops. The person pictured could be anyone but is said to be Prigozhin. Presumably, these troops arriving in Belarus were part of a large convoy that traveled from Russia last week.

You have to love and admire a guy who admits he may have been mistaken. Speaks volumes about his integrity. And let me add I have no better clue than Steve about what the hell is going on with the Prigozhin diversion. I am just offering up my opinion based on my experience as an intel officer. Steve is giving his best guess based on his experience as a senior Department of Defense official. Our respective attempts to decipher the mystery of Prigozhin and the Wagner Group is not drive by ideology. Unlike the neo-con cranks like Blinken, Nuland and Sullivan, Steve and I are genuinely puzzled by Prigozhin’s reappearance.

My view is that Prigozhin is a dandified squirrel with the sole mission of getting NATO and the rest of the morons in the West to chase him around the tree. By focusing almost exclusively on this sneaky, crafty little bastard, the NATO forces are not looking at the real threats posed by the rest of the Russian Army.

And let’s not forget that squirrels are smart and resourceful. Anyone with a bird feeder in their backyard will quickly learn that squirrels are talented tacticians in defeating obstacles designed to stop them from pillaging bird seed. Then there are those examples where technology defeats the squirrels (I had one of these in my backyard in Bethesda).

But then we have video evidence that squirrels also are incredible problem solvers. So I leave you with this question — are the Russians smarter than squirrels? (You’re going to love the following video.)