‘Does Biden Acknowledge This Little Girl as His Granddaughter?’ – Reporter Confronts Karine Jean-Pierre About Biden’s Refusal to Acknowledge Hunter’s Lovechild (VIDEO)

A Wall Street Journal reporter on Wednesday asked Karine Jean-Pierre about the New York Times report on Joe Biden’s granddaughter in Arkansas.

Joe Biden has completely disowned his 4-year-old granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts, and the media still portrays him as a devoted father and grandfather.

Joe and Jill Biden are monsters.

The Bidens have not only publicly snubbed their granddaughter, but White House aides are also privately being told Biden has six, not seven, grandchildren.

Hunter Biden has a 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, with former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.

Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge Hunter Biden’s lovechild.

Navy Joan will turn 5 in August.



Hunter’s lovechild Navy Joan with Lunden Roberts

Hunter Biden completely disowned Navy Joan in a recent child support settlement with Lunden Roberts.

In the settlement agreement, Navy Joan will never be allowed to use the Biden name.



Navy Joan Roberts

According to The New York Times, White House aides are told to publicly say Joe Biden has six grandchildren, not seven.

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Joe Biden acknowledges this beautiful little girl as his granddaughter.

“There was a story in the NYT over the weekend about Hunter Biden’s daughter in Arkansas. Does the President acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?” The Wall Street Journal’s Catherine Lucey asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

KJP was not happy about the question.

“I don’t have anything to share from here,” KJP said.

Imagine the headlines if Trump refused to acknowledge his own granddaughter!

