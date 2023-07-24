Divers Discover Body of 43-Year-Old Black Paddle Boarder in Pond on Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Mansion – 911 Call Came From Obama Residence!

A body of a 43-year-old paddle boarder was found in a pond on Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard mansion.
The 911 call came from Obama’s residence late Sunday night.
Police were searching for a missing black male paddle boarder in Edgartown Great Pond Sunday night.
EPD is assisting multiple agencies searching for a missing adult male paddle boarder in Edgartown Great Pond. Please remain away from this area and allow emergency responders to perform their search.
According to reports, another paddleboarder saw the unidentified 43-year-old struggle to stay afloat on the surface before he drowned.
“After several hours of searching last night, efforts to locate the missing paddle boarder were unsuccessful and the operation was paused to allow dive teams, flight crews, and other responders to re-equip and assess next steps. Search assets are currently resuming operations at this time.” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
The Daily Mail reported:
Divers have found the body of a paddleboarder who went missing in the water off Martha’s Vineyard – that backs on to Barack Obama’s sprawling $12million estate.
The 43-year-old vanished on Sunday evening while he was out with another paddleboarder on Edgartown Great Pond, Massachusetts, and emergency crews were dispatched to Obama’s residence.
Witnesses told cops the man went underwater and then briefly reappeared as he struggled to stay afloat, before submerging again around 7.46pm.
A massive joint-agency search resumed Monday morning for the African American male who was last seen wearing all black without a lifejacket, MV Times reported.
His paddle board and hat were recovered Sunday – and his body was found in the eight-foot-deep waters approximately 100 feet away from shore at 10am Monday.
The dispatch address for the incident came from Obama’s Martha’s waterfront Vineyard home. It is unclear if the former president, 61, is currently staying at the estate.