Divers Discover Body of 43-Year-Old Black Paddle Boarder in Pond on Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Mansion – 911 Call Came From Obama Residence!

A body of a 43-year-old paddle boarder was found in a pond on Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard mansion.

The 911 call came from Obama’s residence late Sunday night.

Police were searching for a missing black male paddle boarder in Edgartown Great Pond Sunday night.

EPD is assisting multiple agencies searching for a missing adult male paddle boarder in Edgartown Great Pond. Please remain away from this area and allow emergency responders to perform their search. — Edgartown Police (@edgartownpolice) July 24, 2023

Listen to the dispatcher call:

According to reports, another paddleboarder saw the unidentified 43-year-old struggle to stay afloat on the surface before he drowned.

“After several hours of searching last night, efforts to locate the missing paddle boarder were unsuccessful and the operation was paused to allow dive teams, flight crews, and other responders to re-equip and assess next steps. Search assets are currently resuming operations at this time.” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

The Daily Mail reported: