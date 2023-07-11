DEVELOPING: Vermont Dam One Foot From Failing Amid Historic Flooding

A major Vermont dam is one foot away from failing amid catastrophic floods.
Northeastern states such as New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont were hit with torrential downpours this week.
Joe Biden declared a state of emergency.
Montpelier is in danger after floodwaters rose five feet overnight.
BREAKING: Watch aerial video of today, the scale of flash flooding from #Winooski River at #Vermont. Federal emergency declared In Vermont after state capital covered in water. #Montpelier #VermontFlood #FloodingInVermont #US #flooding #Flood pic.twitter.com/AtLUif1Zjy
Additional footage shows people paddling through the flood waters in Vermont:
BREAKING: Car is stuck, boat is running, this is Vermont. Watch as residents are making their way to home via boat, as cars no longer means of transportation after flash flooding at #Vermont, #Montpelier.#flooding #VermontFlooding #vermontfloods #Flood #US pic.twitter.com/rKsILA7dl9
Montpelier Police said floodwaters are still rising and the dam is about one foot from bursting.
The Daily Mail reported:
Montpelier is on the brink of disaster as police warn heavy downpours have raised the threat of reservoir water spilling into the already dangerously deluged district.
Officials in the rain-ravaged capital of Vermont said nearby Wrightsville Dam had six feet of storage capacity remaining on Monday, and by midday Tuesday this had decreased to just one foot.
Shocking footage has shown water cascading through Montpelier’s picturesque downtown district while submerging homes and vehicles in its wake – and rising water levels now threaten to compound the situation.
Aerial footage shows the colossal scale of the destruction, along with reservoir levels edging dangerously close to the edge of the dam.
The dam is surrounded by miles of water-logged fields leading to the city, where the streets are completely submerged.
Rescuers clad in life jackets and helmets can be seen using motorized rafts to traverse brown rivers which had been roads just days ago.
Another angle shows a figure in a canoe floating beside second-story windows amid car bonnets which are only just visible above the surface.
At 11.30am Tuesday, Montpelier Police Department said water levels in Wrightsville Reservoir, Washington County, had risen five more feet since Monday night.
‘Waters are still rising at the dam and are approaching approximately one foot from the spillway,’ the force said.