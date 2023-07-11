DEVELOPING: Vermont Dam One Foot From Failing Amid Historic Flooding

A major Vermont dam is one foot away from failing amid catastrophic floods.

Northeastern states such as New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont were hit with torrential downpours this week.

Joe Biden declared a state of emergency.

Montpelier is in danger after floodwaters rose five feet overnight.

WATCH:

Additional footage shows people paddling through the flood waters in Vermont:

BREAKING: Car is stuck, boat is running, this is Vermont. Watch as residents are making their way to home via boat, as cars no longer means of transportation after flash flooding at #Vermont, #Montpelier.#flooding #VermontFlooding #vermontfloods #Flood #US pic.twitter.com/rKsILA7dl9 — EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) July 11, 2023

Montpelier Police said floodwaters are still rising and the dam is about one foot from bursting.

The Daily Mail reported: