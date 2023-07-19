Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro Comes Unglued During Committee Hearing, Says Republicans Are “Terrorists” For Disagreeing with Her (VIDEO)

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (CT), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, came unglued during a Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Democrats flipped out after House Republicans put forth an amendment to strip funding from Marxist pet projects for the LGBTQ community.

“You are negotiating with terrorists,” DeLauro told Republicans. “Members on your side, I will continue to call out the harm you are doing in this process, both in what these bills propose to do and in your approach on how we treat one another.” Rep. Mark Pocan said.

“This is below where we all are,” Pocan told members on the committee. “We have to have more respect and dignity for our constituents, which trust me you have many LGBTQI constituents,” he said.

