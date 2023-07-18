Democrat Mother of Jesse Watters Calls in on Son’s Debut at 8 PM – Embarrasses Him on National TV by Trashing Trump (VIDEO)

Fox News published its promotional video of its rehashed primetime lineup earlier Monday, marking a new era for the broadcasting giant following the controversial firing of Tucker Carlson.

The new lineup debuts tonight, Monday, at 7 pm, with a new slogan that aims to take a veiled jab at Carlson, declaring they’ve found “The Right Voices at the Right Time.” A move that appears to imply Carlson was not the “right voice” for their platform.

Fox News Channel’s blockbuster new primetime lineup kicks off tonight at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/W8H8fVhS5N — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 17, 2023

Jesse Watters is officially replacing Tucker Carlson.

Watters has been with Fox News for two decades, starting first as a production assistant, and then moving up the ranks to become a commentator on the O’Reilly Factor, former Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly’s program.

The 44-year-old native Pennsylvanian currently serves as a co-host for The Five, Fox News’ most popular TV show, and as a solo host of his own program Watters’ World. He has hosted the later show at 7PM news hour since 2022.

Jesse Watters’ primetime debut at 8 PM was interrupted by a surprise guest — none other than his own mother, Anne Watters, to congratulate him and offer some surprising advice to her son.

“We have a very special guest on the line, a Democrat, my mom. Mom,” Watters greeted as he introduced her to the audience.

“I want to say congratulations, honey bun. We are so proud of you and your accomplishments, and you’ve worked so hard,” said Mrs. Watters.

But her call wasn’t just about congratulating her son on his latest career milestone. Mrs. Watters had some advice, and she didn’t hesitate to share it live on air.

“Now let’s aim to have you keep your job. And to that end, I do have some suggestions. Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you, and we want no lawsuits,” she said.

In reference to the Hippocratic Oath, she continued: “We need you to be kind and respectful. You yourself mentioned that being humble is a stretch, so I get that. Use your voice responsibly to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread.”

Mrs. Watters called for an end to criticizing Biden’s failed policies and claimed the Hunter Biden scandal is old.

“There really has been enough Biden bashing, and the laptop is old,” she said, referring to the ongoing focus on Hunter Biden’s controversial laptop. “Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies and talk about that.”

Jesse Watters found himself needing to clarify his point to his mother.

“We’re trying to keep other people’s interest away from children’s bodies. That was the point of that segment,” he swiftly corrected his mom’s misunderstood critique, indicating a previous segment that discussed the need for children’s privacy and protection.

When Watters attempted to wrap up the call with his mother, Mrs. Watters, however, wasn’t quite done yet. Despite her son’s efforts to move the conversation along, she insisted on delivering more advice to her high-profile son, live for all to hear while attacking Trump.

“To seek solutions versus fanning the flames. You could encourage that Bedminster friend of yours to return to his earlier career on television. Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat, and I’m sure the ratings would soar. Although never as high, my darling, as yours on Jesse Waters Primetime, good luck,” Anne Watters concluded.

WATCH: