Democrat Lies Come Crashing Down: For Years Lying Democrats, The Deep State and Their Fake News Told Us Trump was Putin’s Puppet – Today We Found Out It Was Joe Biden



New York Times and Washington Post 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners for their garbage Trump-Russia collusion hoax — From left: Maggie Haberman, Jo Becker, Matt Apuzzo, Rosalind Helderman, Tom Hamburger, Ellen Nakashima, Adam Entous, Greg Miller and Mark Mazetti accept the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting from Columbia University. XR Vision

In July 2020 documents were released by the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the Russia collusion hoax.

The second set of documents exposed the outlandish New York Times story that the Trump team had “repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials.” The declassified documents reveal The New York Times reporting was transparently dishonest and attempted to fuel the Russiagate narrative in its early stages.

In May 2022, the country learned that it was Hillary Clinton’s campaign that was behind the entire Trump-Russia collusion hoax. We know this because her former campaign manager Robbie Mook said so under oath during the Sussman trial.

The entire Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a lie. The Democrats and media knew it was a lie. We now know that the Hillary Clinton Campaign was behind the entire narrative. Democrats used this in their attempted coup of the sitting president. They jailed and bankrupted innocent men in their coup attempt.

The New York Times along with the Washington Post later won Pulitzer Prizes for their junk Trump-Russia collusion reporting that was later confirmed to be factually inaccurate and a complete fraud.

If these outlets had any integrity they’d return their phony prizes. But they don’t. And they won’t.

In June 2023 Special Counsel John Durham testified before the House Judiciary Committee. During the hearing Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) took time out to list all of the lies by popular Democrats Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Eric Swalwell, and Ted Lieu. Durham agreed with Kiley’s assessment.

Rep. Kiley: Mr. Durham, several people today, including ranking member Nadler and three representatives from California Mr. Schiff, Mr. Swalwell and Mr. Lieu have attacked you. Ranking Member Nadler called your report a political exercise with ethical ambiguity. Mr. Lieu called you a partisan hack. However, it seems that they’re taking issue not so much with the conclusions of your report court as those of Mr. Mueller’s report, which concluded that the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities. That conclusion directly contradicted statements made on the record by those representatives. For example, Mr. Schiff in 2017 2018 made statements such as the Russians offered help, the campaign accepted help, the Russians gave help, and the President made full use of that help. And that is pretty damning. He also said there’s clear evidence on the issue of collusion. He said, I think there’s plenty of evidence of collusion or conspiracy in plain sight. Mr. Durham, are those statements supported by the conclusions of the Mueller Report? John Durham: I don’t believe so. Rep Kiley: Mr. Nadler stated It’s clear that the campaign concluded, and there’s a lot of evidence of that. The question is, was the President involved? Mr. Nadler also said there was obviously a lot of collusion. Mr. Durham, were those statements supported by the Mueller report? John Durham: I don’t believe so. Rep. Kiley: Mr. Lew stated in a press release in March of 2017, the bombshell revelation that US. Officials have information that suggests Trump associates may have colluded with the Russians means we must pause the entire Trump agenda. We may have an illegitimate President of the United States currently occupying the White House. Mr. Durham, did the Mueller report establish that we had an illegitimate President occupying the White House? John Durham: Not to my knowledge. Rep. Kiley: Even here today, we had Mr. Schiff raise questions about your public statement during the investigation, saying this somehow violated a DOJ policy. However, Mr. Mueller himself made a public statement in January of 2019. This is an article from CNN Headline. Mueller’s office disputes. BuzzFeed report that Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. So whatever policy there might exist in the DOJ with respect to public statements by Special Counsels, it would seem that you and Mr. Moore would be on equal footing with respect to it. Is that correct? John Durham: it seems so. Trending: IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Devon Archer to Hunter Biden: “Why Did Your Dad’s Administration Appointees Arrest Me and Put Me in Jail?” – Hunter Responds Rep. Kiley: Mr. Nadler, ranking Member Nadler also suggested that we’re only here today because of the recent indictments of President Trump. However, you received your assignment as Special Counsel in 2019, is that correct” John Durham: That’s correct.

Everything the left said about Trump and Russia was a complete lie. Today John Durham confirmed this. Unfortunately, no one was held to account so we can expect more and more of this corruption, criminal activiy and lies from our government in the years ahead.

On Monday we found out who was really colluding with Russia. It was Joe and Hunter Biden.

LAST YEAR: Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say why Biden didn’t sanction Russian billionaire Elena Baturina — nor if Biden met with her in Georgetown while he was Vice President.

Today Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate, Devon Archer, testified that Joe Biden met with Russia’s Yelena Baturina who later invested into $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures. And she also paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million in consulting fees.

Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a corrupt Moscow mayor, was left off of Biden’s Sanctions list.

LAST YEAR: Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say why Biden didn’t sanction Russian billionaire Elena Baturina — nor if Biden met with her in Georgetown while he was VP. Today, Hunter’s former business partner testified that meeting did, in fact, happen.pic.twitter.com/trzfN9ilMK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

It is now clear that when Democrats, the media, and the FBI were talking about Trump and Russia and “Putin’s Puppet” they were actually talking about Joe Biden.

They always project their crimes.