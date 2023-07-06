Declassified JFK Documents Reveal Swedish Man Predicted JFK’s Assassination, 10 Days Beforehand Said ‘Within Two Weeks President Kennedy Would Be Assassinated on a Trip Among His Own People’

On June 27th, the Biden administration released 1,103 documents pertaining to JFK’s assassination in accordance to the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act.

Despite releasing some documents the Biden admin ultimately decided to postpone releasing all of the classified documents.

In the latest JFK file dump, a document that originated from the CIA revealed an American from New Jersey named Jay Albrecht who was residing in Stockholm, Sweden entered the US embassy in Stockholm on November 29th 1963 and asked to speak to an embassy officer.

After being arranged a meeting with an embassy officer, Albrecht told an officer that his former girlfriend Charlotte Aberg (Swedish citizen) told him that her boyfriend Karl-Erik Ridderstrale (Swedish citizen) said ‘Within two weeks President Kennedy would be assassinated while on a trip among his own people’.

Albrecht claimed Ridderstrale made these statements while drunk on November 15, 1963 just seven days before Kennedy’s assassination.

Albrecht later shared Ridderstrale was a “left winger and strong supporter of Fidel Castro.”

LOOK:

Charlotte Aberg later came to the Swedish embassy and shared the same story as Albrecht but did have some minor differences in details.

Aberg stated Ridderstrale made the comments about JFK’s murder about 10 days beforehand and not seven as Albrecht stated.

After sharing her testimony with an officer at the US embassy she was advised to give the information to Swedish authorities.

Swedish authorities eventually investigated Ridderstrale and told Aberg that Ridderstrale never remembers saying anything about JFK’s assassination nor did he know anything beforehand about the US president’s death.

Read the entire document here.