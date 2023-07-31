Dancing Shirtless Man Pumping Gas in New York Stabbed to Death by Offended Muslim (VIDEO)

The religion of peace strikes again.

A shirtless man pumping gas in Brooklyn was stabbed to death by an offended Muslim over the weekend.

The victim, a gay black male, was pumping gas and dancing around in pink swim trunks when a group of Muslims confronted him about his ‘offensive’ behavior.

The suspect, a 17-year-old Muslim male, was seen on surveillance video stabbing the victim to death.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect said, ‘Oh, we’re Muslim, so don’t do this in front of me.’

New York Daily News reported:

A shirtless man whose friend was dancing exuberantly as they pumped gas at a Brooklyn Mobil station was stabbed to death by a stranger who said the men’s antics were offensive to the killer’s Muslim faith, a witness told the Daily News. The NYPD is investigating the caught-on-video killing as a possible hate crime. The mayhem started when the victim pulled up the the Mobil gas station on Coney Island Ave. near Avenue P in Midwood about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, cops said. He and his four friends, all shirtless in swim trunks on one of the hottest days of the year, got out of their white sedan to pump gas. A friend of the victim in small tight trunks a witness described as “underwear” began dancing. That’s when a group of men exiting the Mobil station started harassing the 28-year-old victim, clad in pink swim trunks, and his pals, according to Summy Ullah, 32, who witnessed the argument and slaying.

More on this stabbing from ABC 7 NY: