Crowd Roars After Tucker Carlson Gloats Over Savaging Mike Pence and Ending His Political Career (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke at the Turning Point Action Conference on Saturday night in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tucker Carlson delivered remarks as keynote speaker shortly before Trump took the stage Saturday night.

The crowd went wild as soon as Tucker took the stage.

“I don’t think most unemployed people get a reception like that!” Tucker said.

The crowd ROARS for Tucker

Tucker gloated over savaging Mike Pence during Thursday night’s presidential primary forum in Iowa.

Tucker ended Pence’s career in 60 seconds.

“You’re running for President. You are distressed that Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks?! EVERY city in the U.S. has become much worse over the past three years…and it’s VISIBLE. Our economy has degraded…suicide rate has jumped…crime has exponentially increased and yet your concern is that the Ukrainians – country that most people can’t find on a map who’ve received tens of billions of US tax dollars don’t have enough tanks!” Tucker said.

Tucker continued, “I think it’s a fair question to ask, where’s the concern for the United States?”

“That’s not my concern,” Pence said. “Tucker, I’ve heard that routine from you before but that’s not my concern!”

The Turning Point Action crowd roared as Tucker gloated over ending Mike Pence’s career.

