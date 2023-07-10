Crime-Ridden LA’s Zero Bail Policy a Ticking Time Bomb, Says 50 Cent

Hip-hop artist Curtis Jackson, known universally as 50 Cent, predicts a grim future for crime-ridden Los Angeles following the reinstatement of the zero bail policy.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the controversial zero bail policy in Los Angeles has been reinstated on the grounds that it violates the suspects’ constitutional rights.

The zero bail policy was reinstated following a ruling by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, Lawrence Riff, who granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the city and county from requiring cash bail from individuals who have not yet been arraigned.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit titled Urquidi vs. Los Angeles, which seeks to put an end to the practice of cash bail.

“Being jailed for even short periods of time may cause them to lose their jobs, their housing, or custody of their children,” according to the lawsuit. “They suffer all the harms of confinement in a jail cell even though a large portion of them will never be formally charged with any crime, let alone convicted.”

Judge Riff, in his ruling, expressed concern that detaining individuals solely based on their inability to pay bail could potentially infringe upon their constitutional rights.

50 Cent took to Instagram to express his concern about LA’s zero bail policy. Sharing a clip from a local news broadcast, he wrote, “LA is finished, watch how bad it gets out there.”

One user commented on his post, stating, “When one of the most OG of OGs says LA is finished, you know LA is finished.”

Rep. Vernon Jones also commented on his post saying, “This is what liberal democrats are doing to our communities. Just wait until those officials who have no problem with this, including the judge become victims.”

According to the Yolo County District Attorney, the policy has led to an alarming rise in violent incidents, including shootings, stabbings, assaults, and robberies.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated that it would enforce the policy despite the increase in crime, according to FOX News.