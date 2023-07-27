A Courtroom Perspective: GOP Hero Julianne Murray Weighs in On the Hunter Biden Court Fiasco from Inside the Delaware Courtroom (AUDIO)

On Sunday, Delaware Republican Party Chair Julianne Murray spoke with The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft about the Hunter Biden case and court date this week in Delaware.

Julianne announced that on Monday, she will file an Amicus Brief with the Delaware Court.

Julianne told The Gateway Pundit, “What is triggering this Amicus Brief is what has happened since the plea came out, since the details were released on the plea… What has happened is David Weiss has made statements that now contradict earlier statements. ‘I was independent, now I wasn’t so independent.’ The Attorney General himself has made statements that now don’t make sense or are misleading when you take in the IRS whistleblowers that testified.

The case is still developing and Julianne was going to be certain that the judge and the court knew about it.

Julianne then told TGP about her Monday filing, “We’re going to actually file a brief tomorrow… What is triggering this amicus brief is what has happened since the plea came out.”

After Julianne filed her brief, the House Oversight Committee filed also filed a brief with the court that included the new allegations of criminal activity by Joe and Hunter Biden that were revealed in testimony and newly released documents last week.

In response to the Amicus briefs, Hunter Biden’s attorney called the court, pretended to work for the Oversight Republicans, and attempted to remove the Amicus briefs from the case. Fortunately, the attorney, Jessica Bengels, got caught. This shows the lawlessness and unethical behavior of Hunter Biden’s attorneys.

On Wednesday, Julianne Murray attended today’s Hunter Biden hearing. She later spoke with The Gateway Pundit.

Julianne Murray: It felt great to feel like, okay, made a difference in this… Going into the proceeding today, I went up to the Clerk of the Court. I had spoken with the other Council for Heritage and we had decided that if they made any move to seal the proceedings today, any of the documents, anything like that, that we were going to intervene and make an application right there that it’s improper because there’s a Third Circuit case that basically says pleas are open to the public.

Judicial documents that are open to the public. So I’m sitting in the back with my notepad figuring, okay, I may be walking up to the podium well, the room’s full of Marshall Secret Service and said, here’s the deal. And I said, who do I need to talk to about this? Because if they say the word that this is going under seal, I am standing up and I am walking up to that podium.

She tells me to go talk to the Clerk of the Court. I talk to her and I explain it. And I said, I know you guys don’t like surprises. I want you to know this is coming. And she said, I’m telling the judge. So the judge knew, and I firmly believe that the way that this proceeding went down in terms of everything that was read into the record and all the stuff that happened was a result of that.

Julianne Murray told TGP she intends to participate in the case as it proceeds.

Today was a good day for law and order.

LISTEN:

