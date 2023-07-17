Country Star Jason Aldean Updates Fans After Leaving Stage Mid-Performance Due to Health Scare

Country Star Jason Aldean gave fans a scare Saturday night during a concert in Hartford, Connecticut when he ran off stage mid-performance.

While singing his hit “Crazy Town,” Aldean struggled for several minutes before rushing off stage. He did not return.

The concert venue, the Xfinity Theatre, shared the following, “Yesterday’s Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date. We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason. A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance.”

An update on Jason Aldean at Xfinity Theatre pic.twitter.com/AazUm1jala — Xfinity Theatre (@XFINITYTheatre) July 16, 2023

While reports have suggested Aldean suffered from heat stroke, he took to social media Sunday morning to update fans.

“I’ve had a lot of people checking on me today after hearing about what happened last night at the show in Connecticut. Just want to let you know, thanks to everybody that’s calling and checking, I’m doing fine…it’s just one of those things…I was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday…and then got to the show and just…I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion.”

“So, hearing a lot of stuff going around…heatstroke…all this stuff…I don’t think it was quite that serious…but it was pretty intense last night at the show…anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was…and I don’t know…something just kind of…I knew it was coming. I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could and eventually it was just…I knew it wasn’t gonna happen and I was just trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on.”

“So everybody that came out to the show last night, thank you guys so much for being there. Obviously it’s not the way I wanted the show to end…not what I was hoping for on our first week of the tour by any means…but I had a couple of IVs…I had one last night when I came off stage..I had one today…got a show in Saratoga tonight we’re gonna play that show and then we’re going to make the one up to you guys in Hartford as well. So again, I apologize for cutting the show short but we’ll come back and make it up to you…and I’m feeling a lot, lot, better so thank you guys for checking in and, I don’t know, we’ll see you tonight. See you guys.”

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported on Aldean’s new video to accompany his single “Try That in a Small Town.”