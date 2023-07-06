Communists in Philadelphia Celebrated July 4th by Burning an American Flag (VIDEO)

Members of the Revolutionary Communist Party in Philadelphia celebrated Independence Day by burning an American flag while the mayor spoke.

What a vile gesture to make on such an important day for the country.

Townhall reports:

Communists Burn the American Flag In Philadelphia On July 4th A group of far-Left activists with the Revolutionary Communist Party disrespected the American flag and all it stands for by burning it on Independence Day. Right outside the Independence Hall in Philadelphia, six Left-wing extremists first disrupted the city’s Celebration of Freedom event by blowing airhorns and yelling into a bullhorn. They all locked hands while one pulled out an American flag and set it on fire. They taunted attendees, saying, “Come join a real revolution!” The patriotic event was held to celebrate the day independence was declared from tyranny in 1776, and the fight for liberty began in the United States.

See the clips below:

VIDEO THREAD: This morning, members of the Revolutionary Communist Party interrupted the July 4 city Celebration of Freedom event in Philadelphia (where both the governor and mayor spoke) by burning an American flag. They advocated the crowd join them for "a real revolution." pic.twitter.com/lUw9gtlxAV — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 4, 2023

2. After The Revolutionary Communist Party members burned the American flags, they were pulled aside by police and briefly detained. Officers ultimately concluded that burning the flag is lawful protest, but issued a warning because the tote bag they carried also caught fire. pic.twitter.com/wvfnMBl4zl — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 4, 2023

Burning the American flag may be a protected form of free speech but it’s still disgusting and the symbolism of doing it on Independence Day makes it look even worse.

What is wrong with these people?