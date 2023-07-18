CNN Says Jack Smith Buying a $5 Subway Sandwich is a ‘Message to Trump’ (VIDEO)

This is CNN.
CNN marveled over Special Counsel Jack Smith’s lunch stop at Subway.
“[Jack Smith] was spotted today by CNN going to Subway for lunch, picking up a sandwich, leaving and not saying a word,” CNN said.
CNN’s John King said Jack Smith buying a $5 dollar sandwich from Subway is a message to Trump.
“Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump. … Jack Smith with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand saying ‘I’m not going anywhere,'” John King said.
CNN’s Dana Bash added, “The imagery was intentional and spoke volumes.”
