UPDATE: Children’s Choir Banned from Singing National Anthem at US Capitol Performs at Trump Rally in South Carolina

In a rousing turn of events, the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir, famously barred from performing the National Anthem at the U.S. Capitol, arrived in Pickens, South Carolina, to a hero’s welcome.

Their performance is set for the upcoming Trump rally, where they are expected to sing the anthem to a crowd of thousands.

WATCH:

The Rushingbrook Children’s Choir has arrived to the Trump rally. They told us the former President personally requested they sing after their National Anthem performance was shut down by capitol police inside the capitol. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/9uwfy0Gb3y — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 1, 2023

Rushingbrook Children’s Choir stole the show with a spectacular performance at Trump Rally.

WATCH:

The US Capitol canceled them. Trump brought them back. Rushingbrook Youth Choir going off in South Carolina today. pic.twitter.com/mtkj6O6ASv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 1, 2023

It can be recalled that former President Donald Trump extended an invitation to the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir last month to perform at his upcoming rally in South Carolina.

Addressing the choir directly, he said, “We are going to have you in South Carolina, Line, and you’re going to sing at a rally for us in front of tens of thousands of people. And we’re all going to have a great time together.”

Mr. Rasbach said it is “quite an honor” for the singing group to be invited by former President Trump.

The young performers, who had their dreams interrupted at the Capitol, will now have the opportunity to showcase their talents and patriotism at the rally.

The Gateway Pundit was the first to report that the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir was stopped while singing the National Anthem in Statuary Hall at the United States Capitol on Friday, May 26th.

The Capitol Police did not allow the young children to finish the song and sought to explain to the choir director that singing the national anthem at the nation’s Capitol is considered a form of demonstration and/or might offend someone.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Mr. David Rasbach, Rushingbrook Children’s Choir Director, and shared with us what exactly happened.

I said, what’s the problem? And she said we can’t let you continue. I said, why not? And she said, this is considered a demonstration, and we don’t allow demonstrations inside the Capitol.

I said, “This is not a demonstration. This is simply a group of children singing the National anthem.” And she said, “Well, that’s considered a demonstration. We can’t allow you to continue.” And I said you’re telling me that a group of children can’t sing the National Anthem in their own Capitol? And she said, “That’s right.”

And then she said something, it might offend or it might be offensive to some.

This heartwarming gesture by Donald Trump highlights his appreciation for the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir and his commitment to fostering an environment where patriotic expressions are celebrated.