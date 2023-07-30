Children’s Book Pushes 6-12 Year-Old Kids to Believe Euthanizing People Is OK

A children’s book in Canada is pushing kids aged 6-12-years-old to believe that euthanasia is OK.
The Medical Assistance in Dying Book (MAID) was written for children with several activities to help them through their feelings.
The book even describes the three shots that are given to kill people.
Life News reported:
Children are introduced into the medical killing fields by Canadian Virtual Hospice with its Medical Assistance in Dying Activity Book, described as being for children ages 6–12. In it, the child is taught how a person is killed during euthanasia:
The three medicines work like this: The first medicine makes the person feel very relaxed and fall asleep. They may yawn or snore or mumble.
The second medicine causes a “coma.” A coma looks like sleep but is much deeper than regular sleep. The person will not wake up or be bothered by noise or touch.
The third medicine makes the person’s lungs stop breathing then their heart stops beating. Because of the coma, the person does not notice this happening and it does not hurt. When their heart and lungs stop working, their body dies. It will not start working again. This often happens in just a few minutes, but sometimes (rarely) it can take hours.
And if the person asks to die, there is no changing their mind:
As much as other people may want to change their mind, the person who is choosing MAiD probably wishes just as strongly that they could change their illness or condition and how it is affecting their life. When someone decides to ask for MAiD, it is usually after thinking very carefully and having very hard feelings for a long time. They may feel that nothing will change their mind because there is nothing that can help their body or their suffering get better.