Children’s Book Pushes 6-12 Year-Old Kids to Believe Euthanizing People Is OK

A children’s book in Canada is pushing kids aged 6-12-years-old to believe that euthanasia is OK.

The Medical Assistance in Dying Book (MAID) was written for children with several activities to help them through their feelings.

The book even describes the three shots that are given to kill people.

maid-activity-book

Life News reported:

Children are introduced into the medical killing fields by Canadian Virtual Hospice with its Medical Assistance in Dying Activity Book, described as being for children ages 6–12. In it, the child is taught how a person is killed during euthanasia: