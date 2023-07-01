Chief Justice Roberts Scolds Liberal Justices For Demonizing Conservative Majority

Chief Justice Roberts scolded the liberal justices for demonizing the conservative majority for its decisions.

The Supreme Court on Friday crushed Joe Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout plan.

Liberal justice Elena Kagan wrote a nasty dissent attacking the conservative majority arguing they exceeded “the permissible boundaries of the judicial role” in its decision.

“From the first page to the last, today’s opinion departs from the demands of judicial restraint,” Kagan wrote.

Roberts wrote the majority opinion for the student loan bailout ruling and admonished the liberal justices for attacking the conservatives on the high court.

“It has become a disturbing feature of some recent opinions to criticize the decisions with which they disagree as going beyond the proper role of the judiciary,” Roberts wrote in a rare public rebuke.

The Chief Justice warned: “It is important that the public not be misled either. Any such misperception would be harmful to this institution and our country.”

Fox News reported: