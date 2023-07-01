Chief Justice Roberts Scolds Liberal Justices For Demonizing Conservative Majority

Chief Justice Roberts scolded the liberal justices for demonizing the conservative majority for its decisions.
The Supreme Court on Friday crushed Joe Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout plan.
Liberal justice Elena Kagan wrote a nasty dissent attacking the conservative majority arguing they exceeded “the permissible boundaries of the judicial role” in its decision.
“From the first page to the last, today’s opinion departs from the demands of judicial restraint,” Kagan wrote.
Roberts wrote the majority opinion for the student loan bailout ruling and admonished the liberal justices for attacking the conservatives on the high court.
“It has become a disturbing feature of some recent opinions to criticize the decisions with which they disagree as going beyond the proper role of the judiciary,” Roberts wrote in a rare public rebuke.
The Chief Justice warned: “It is important that the public not be misled either. Any such misperception would be harmful to this institution and our country.”
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a warning Friday against dissenting opinions from liberal justices who demonize the high court when they disagree with its final decisions.
His scolding came as the Supreme Court delivered a blow to the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan — which would have wiped out over $400 billion in student loan debt — ruling that it was not permitted by federal law.
Robert’s warned that it is “important that the public not be misled” about the decision in light of how liberal justices opposed it.
“It has become a disturbing feature of some recent opinions to criticize the decisions with which they disagree as going beyond the proper role of the judiciary,” Roberts wrote. He said the majority came to its decision by adhering to court precedent “old and new” that “requires that Congress speak clearly before a Department Secretary can unilaterally alter large sections of the American economy.”
“We have employed the traditional tools of judicial decision-making in doing so. Reasonable minds may disagree with our analysis — in fact, at least three do,” Roberts wrote, referencing Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Elena Kagan, who wrote the dissenting opinion.
“We do not mistake this plainly heartfelt disagreement for disparagement,” Roberts said.
“It is important that the public not be misled either. Any such misperception would be harmful to this institution and our country,” he added.