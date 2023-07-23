Check Out The New Items At MyPillow’s “Clearance and Overstock Sale” – Up To 80% Off 41 Items!

Woke corporations canceled their contracts with MyPillow after Mike Lindell stood up to the Left.
He lost millions fighting for justice, by his count.
But that didn’t stop Mike.
He partnered with us to bypass woke corporations — and get you great deals for your family!
Now, MyPillow has clearance specials on down comforters, sheets, toppers and more — with lots of discounts!
Here’s how it works:
1. Click here to go to the “Closeout and Overstock Sale” page.
2. When you get to checkout, look for the “Enter Promo Code” box.
3. Put TGP in that box, click “Apply” and you’ll get up to 80% off (plus you’ll be benefiting Gateway Pundit).
Here are just some of the deals on the clearance page:
Also on the clearance page are MyPillow’s super comfortable slide sandals – they’re like pillows for your feet — use promo code TGP to get the discounted price!
People say:
“Just got my sandals and just by the picture, you would think, normal plastic style sandals. NOPE. These are soft and SUPER comfortable. Just amazing! MyPillow products never cease to amaze me!”
“My yard has some weeds – grasses with sharp pointy leaves that penetrate the skin with ease unless wearing protection such as these MyPillow Slide Sandals. No more bloody painful punctures, just good-looking protection offered by these MyPillow Sandals!”
“The three-tier cushioning foot system fits very well on my feet that need good padding. Will be purchasing more soon.”
Click here to order!
And MyPillow’s amazing 3″ featherbed topper is on sale when you use promo code TGP.
Here’s what people are saying:
“I love my mattress topper, no more back discomfort. So comfortable. So plush. Fall asleep in seconds.”
“Bought a $3000 mattress set that we thought was going to be great for our backs. It wasn’t. Struggled with it for years and had decided to take our mattress to the dump until we finally added a MyPillow 3″ mattress topper. Now our mattress set is like sleeping in a 5-star hotel. Best sleep of our lives!”
“Love my featherbed topper. I wake up so refreshed! Comfortable. Deep pocket sheets fit fine over the topper and mattress cover.”