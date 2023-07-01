Caught on Video: Trans ‘Woman’ with Erect Penis Allegedly Photographs Women in Women’s Restroom

In an incident that incites repulsion and demands urgent action, a video recently surfaced from Burlington, Massachusetts, showing a transgender ‘woman’ with an erect penis waiting to use a cubicle in a women’s restroom.

The individual in question, caught on camera, is seen glancing toward women who can be heard in the background. He then shifts his camera, seemingly preparing to take a covert photo of the women present.

This grotesque action by the transgender woman is profoundly disturbing and raises serious concerns about the safety and comfort of all biological women using public restrooms.

WATCH:

Transgender man with an erect penis waits in line to use a cubicle in a women’s restroom in Burlington, Massachusetts. In the video he glances at the women (who are heard in the background) and turns his camera, appearing to prepare to take a discreet photo of the women. pic.twitter.com/R0VavtbavC — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 29, 2023

The current law in Massachusetts protects the rights of transgender people to use the restroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

“Acts of 2016 Chapter 134 gives transgender people the right to use restrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identities, and includes language to provide “legal action [against] any person whose assertion of a gender identity is for an improper purpose,” according to the state’s official website.

However, this incident starkly highlights a disturbing misuse of those rights. The shocking incident in Burlington has underscored the necessity of revisiting the design and management of public restroom facilities.

If you have more information on the video, please get in touch with us at [email protected].