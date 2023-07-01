Caught on Video: Trans ‘Woman’ with Erect Penis Allegedly Photographs Women in Women’s Restroom

by

In an incident that incites repulsion and demands urgent action, a video recently surfaced from Burlington, Massachusetts, showing a transgender ‘woman’ with an erect penis waiting to use a cubicle in a women’s restroom.

The individual in question, caught on camera, is seen glancing toward women who can be heard in the background. He then shifts his camera, seemingly preparing to take a covert photo of the women present.

This grotesque action by the transgender woman is profoundly disturbing and raises serious concerns about the safety and comfort of all biological women using public restrooms.

WATCH:

The current law in Massachusetts protects the rights of transgender people to use the restroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

Acts of 2016 Chapter 134 gives transgender people the right to use restrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identities, and includes language to provide “legal action [against] any person whose assertion of a gender identity is for an improper purpose,” according to the state’s official website.

However, this incident starkly highlights a disturbing misuse of those rights. The shocking incident in Burlington has underscored the necessity of revisiting the design and management of public restroom facilities.

If you have more information on the video, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

