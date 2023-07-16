Carlos Alcaraz Dethrones Tennis Great Novak Djokovic with Wimbledon Victory

On Sunday, No. 1 seeded Carlos Alcaraz dethroned tennis great Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

Djokovic holds 23 Grand Slams (23) and has seven men’s singles titles at Wimbledon.

But, in a thrilling day of tennis, the 20-year-old Alcaraz could not be stopped.  He won 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in his first Wimbledon title. The match lasted four hours and 42 minutes,  the third-longest final in Wimbledon history.

After the match, Djokovic praised Alcaraz and his ability to adapt to the grass court surface and serve to win the match.

In an emotional speeded to the crowd, Djokovic shared he “lost to a better player” saying,  “Obviously you never like to lose matches like this but I guess when all the emotions are settled I have to still be very grateful because I won many many tight and close matches here. Maybe I should have lost a couple of matches I won so this is Even Steven.”

