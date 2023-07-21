British Bank Apologizes to Nigel Farage After Closing His Account for Holding “Thatcherite Beliefs” After UK Treasury Gets Involved – While US Financial Companies Continue to Shut Down Conservative Accounts

British BREXIT leader Nigel Farage announced on Friday that UK banks have shut down his accounts. And they did this without explanation.

Apparently, the communist-left in the UK is as fierce as their American counterparts!

The establishment are trying to force me out of the UK by closing my bank accounts. I have been given no explanation or recourse as to why this is happening to me. This is serious political persecution at the very highest level of our system. If they can do it to me, they… pic.twitter.com/O4xQ1h79ub — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 29, 2023

On Thursday British Bank NatWest apologized to Nigel Farage after a bank report was released that found he was not “inclusive enough” and was holding “Thatcherite beliefs” and his political positions were the reason he had his accounts closed.

NatWest is worried after the UK Treasury got involved and spoke out about unfair banking practices based on one’s political beliefs. Treasury announced that UK banks will be subject to “stricter rules” over closing customers’ accounts, in an effort to protect freedom of speech in the country – Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail reported:

The boss of NatWest apologised to Nigel Farage tonight for a ‘deeply inappropriate’ internal report that found he was not ‘inclusive’ enough to be a Coutts customer. In a letter to the former Ukip leader, Dame Alison Rose insisted the assessment of Mr Farage ‘does not reflect the views of the bank’. She stressed that ‘freedom of expression’ and access to banking were fundamental to society, saying she has ordered a review of Coutts’ processes. However, she stopped short of offering to restore Mr Farage’s relationship with the exclusive private bank, instead repeating the offer of an account with NatWest. The letter emerged as the Treasury announced that UK banks will be subject to stricter rules over closing customers’ accounts, in an effort to protect freedom of speech. Dame Alison has been urged to ‘take responsibility’ after the Brexiteer unearthed the NatWest subsidiary’s secret dossier accusing him of promoting ‘xenophobic, chauvinistic and racist views’ and noting his ‘Thatcherite beliefs’.

Unfortunately, conservatives in America are still losing banking privileges despite our First Amendment protections.

The Gateway Pundit was also banned from PayPal without warning due to our conservative values.

Unfortunately, we do not have a government willing to protect the rights of conservatives in America today.