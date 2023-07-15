Breaking! Tornado Watch in Chicago Area-O’HARE AIRPORT COMPLETELY EVACUATED- Shelter in Place in Effect

by

Travelers at O’Hare Airport in Chicago were evacuated Friday night with a tornado warning.

All passengers are being moved to C terminal with orders to stay away from windows.

Passengers were warned, “Severe weather warning.  Severe weather is upon the airport. Please seek shelter immediately. Shelter in place is in effect. Move away from all windows and glass. Seek shelter immediately.”

 

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.