Breaking! Tornado Watch in Chicago Area-O’HARE AIRPORT COMPLETELY EVACUATED- Shelter in Place in Effect

Travelers at O’Hare Airport in Chicago were evacuated Friday night with a tornado warning.

All passengers are being moved to C terminal with orders to stay away from windows.

Passengers were warned, “Severe weather warning. Severe weather is upon the airport. Please seek shelter immediately. Shelter in place is in effect. Move away from all windows and glass. Seek shelter immediately.”

Tornado warning at O’Hare – evacuating the airport!! pic.twitter.com/YdE2O8vlgY — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) July 15, 2023