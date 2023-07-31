Breaking: House Republicans Will Disclose New Biden Family Bank Records from Russia, Ukraine and Kazahkstan Today During Devon Archer Hearing

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

Archer is reportedly preparing to tell lawmakers that President Biden met with dozens of Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) issued a subpoena in June for Archer to appear for a deposition as part of the committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s finances.

Devon Archer worked with Hunter Biden at Burisma and also at the Rosemont Seneca Partners investment firm.

Over the weekend, on Saturday, the Biden Department of Justice attempted to intimidate Devon Archer and prevent him from testifying today. The Biden DOJ sent out a letter ON SATURDAY to Archer requesting he report to prison.

GOP House members called on lawmakers to return to Washington and investigate the DOJ following their harassment of a Congressional witness.

Obviously, the Biden Department of Justice is worried that the truth will come out to the American people today. The regime is worried that Archer will spill the beans on the Biden Crime Family, the most corrupt political family in US history.

Chad Pergram told FOX News viewers that Republicans are expected to disclose new bank statements at today’s hearing.