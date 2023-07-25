Breaking: Governor DeSantis Involved in Car Accident on Way to Chattanooga Event with Staff in the Vehicle

Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident while traveling to Chattanooga, Tennessee for an event.

The Florida Governor was uninjured.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” Griffin said in a statement

— Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) July 25, 2023