Breaking: Governor DeSantis Involved in Car Accident on Way to Chattanooga Event with Staff in the Vehicle

by

Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident while traveling to Chattanooga, Tennessee for an event.

The Florida Governor was uninjured.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
