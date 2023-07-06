“Breakfast Tacos are Smarter than Her” – Jill Biden Gets ROASTED After Calling Her Husband the “Education President” (VIDEO)

by
Credit: @nickineily

Only a rabid partisan hack would associate the mentally inept and corrupt Joe Biden with education. This includes his controlling wife, “Dr.” Jill.

While speaking to the far-left National Education Association (NEA) on Wednesday, Jill took a moment to proclaim that she knew her husband would “always be the education president.”

VIDEO:

Beyond laughably implying that Joe has a brain, a new report proves America’s children are almost as lost as Joe and her.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress revealed that average test scores for 13-year-old students in both math and reading have fallen multiple points during Biden’s reign of terror.

Scores from October to December of the 2022-23 school year fell by 4 points in reading and 9 points in mathematics compared to just three years ago.

The Daily Caller notes the test scores are at a historic low.

Beyond the falling scores, children are suffering severe learning loss thanks to the Biden regime’s education policies. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin fact-checked Jill Wednesday during an interview with Fox News noted that when the Regime pressured schools to shut down, this caused a massive learning loss across America.

The money quote from Youngkin:

Well, I hate to say that I think she may be the only person who believes that.

WATCH:

Conservatives had a barrel of fun at Slow Joe’s and Jill’s expense.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

