“Breakfast Tacos are Smarter than Her” – Jill Biden Gets ROASTED After Calling Her Husband the “Education President” (VIDEO)

Only a rabid partisan hack would associate the mentally inept and corrupt Joe Biden with education. This includes his controlling wife, “Dr.” Jill.

While speaking to the far-left National Education Association (NEA) on Wednesday, Jill took a moment to proclaim that she knew her husband would “always be the education president.”

VIDEO:

First Lady Jill Biden speaking at a July 4th event with the National Education Association, America's largest teachers union: “I knew that Joe would always be THE education President.” pic.twitter.com/t1pjiskdso — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) July 5, 2023

Beyond laughably implying that Joe has a brain, a new report proves America’s children are almost as lost as Joe and her.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress revealed that average test scores for 13-year-old students in both math and reading have fallen multiple points during Biden’s reign of terror.

Scores from October to December of the 2022-23 school year fell by 4 points in reading and 9 points in mathematics compared to just three years ago.

The Daily Caller notes the test scores are at a historic low.

Beyond the falling scores, children are suffering severe learning loss thanks to the Biden regime’s education policies. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin fact-checked Jill Wednesday during an interview with Fox News noted that when the Regime pressured schools to shut down, this caused a massive learning loss across America.

The money quote from Youngkin:

Well, I hate to say that I think she may be the only person who believes that.

WATCH:

.@GlennYoungkin fact checks First Lady Jill Biden for hailing Biden as the “education president”. “Schools were closed for an extended period of time because Joe Biden thought schools should be closed unnecessarily, and now we’re seeing a learning loss across the nation….” pic.twitter.com/B2ewD7JpAh — Team Youngkin – Spirit of Virginia (@TeamYoungkin) July 5, 2023

Conservatives had a barrel of fun at Slow Joe’s and Jill’s expense.

🤣🤣🤣Jill Biden stated her husband is the 🤡Education President. pic.twitter.com/6HHomrumNh — Wendy Rogers (@Wendy_Rog6) July 5, 2023

Well Jill thinks she’s a Dr. so. — Ty Saunders (@TySaunders44) July 5, 2023

Jill Biden can call Joe Biden Education President or anything else she wants, nobody will know what the hell she’s talking about, including Joe who’s lost in space anyway!! — Buddy on guard (@ultra_pet) July 5, 2023

Who knew he’s also be the cocaine president? — PaulE (@PaulERoth) July 6, 2023