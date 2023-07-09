Biological Man Wins “Miss Netherlands 2023,” Set to Compete in Miss Universe (VIDEO)

A biological man won Miss Netherlands 2023 for the first time and will compete in the upcoming Miss Universe competition in El Salvador.

Rikkie Valerie Kolle, a 22-year-old Dutch-Moluccan transgender model, bested ten finalists and was crowned Miss Netherlands 2023 on Saturday, July 8, at the AFAS Theater in Leusden.

A man just won “Miss Netherlands” 2023. Considering the fact that we live in a post-Truth world, I wasn’t even expecting anything else. It’s all so predictable and unoriginal at this point. pic.twitter.com/j6NKo2cCvu — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) July 9, 2023

The winner of Miss Netherlands 2023 is Rikkie Valerie Kollé, a male pic.twitter.com/5AyiIEvcCt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 9, 2023

Mint reported:

The new Miss Universe Netherlands made history as she became the first-ever transgender woman to win the national title. She is also only the second transgender person to have participated in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. The trailblazer before her was Spain’s Angela Ponce, who made history in 2018. Kollé, aspires to be a prominent voice and role model for the Queer community, and aims to dedicate her career to supporting individuals who have faced rejection from their families during their transition journey. The Dutch-Moluccan beauty queen has said that she envisions a world where no one’s path to authenticity is obstructed, and she is determined to champion self-expression.

A geezer won ‘Miss Netherlands 2023’.

Our entire civilisation needs obliterating so we can start again. pic.twitter.com/QonmMF2Gaj — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 9, 2023

It can be recalled that a transgender Thai businessperson and activist has purchased the Miss Universe organization for $20 million last year.

The buyer, Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib, is quite famous in Thailand and has appeared on several reality television shows.

In a translated press release, the famed transgender activist’s company, JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., said they will be using the brand to sell dietary supplements, beverages, skin care products, cosmetics, and other “lifestyle products ” — in addition to running the competitions.

“MUO or Miss Universe Organization is a global organization with more than 71 years of history, known to consumers around the world who monitor more than 500 million Miss Universe pageants around the world,” the press release said, adding that “different countries have purchased the rights to manage the Miss Universe pageant in each country to send beauty queens to contests in more than 94 countries.”