Bidenomics Strikes Again: Kansas Heartland Tri-State Bank Becomes 5th Casualty as Regulators Force it to Shutdown

On Friday, Heartland Tri-State Bank became the latest financial institution to falter under current economic policies by the Biden regime, marking the fifth bank closure this year amidst regulatory pressures.

The Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner ordered the bank’s closure, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) stepping in as receiver.

In an effort to ‘safeguard’ depositors, FDIC brokered a purchase and assumption agreement with Dream First Bank, National Association, headquartered in Syracuse, Kansas. This agreement ensures that all deposits held by Heartland Tri-State Bank will be assumed by Dream First Bank.

Heartland Tri-State Bank released the following statement:

On Friday, July 28, 2023, Heartland Tri-State Bank, Elkhart, KS was closed by the Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner. Subsequently, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was named Receiver. No advance notice is given to the public when a financial institution is closed. All deposit accounts have been transferred to Dream First Bank, National Association (N.A.), Syracuse, KS. For more information on Dream First Bank, N.A. visit us at www.dreamfirst.bank. The FDIC has assembled useful information regarding your relationship with Heartland Tri-State Bank. Besides a checking account, you may have Certificates of Deposit, a business checking account, a Social Security direct deposit, and other relationships with the institution.

Customers of Heartland Tri-State Bank will be able to continue using their accounts as usual. The bank’s four branches will reopen under Dream First Bank, National Association, on Monday, July 31. In the meantime, clients can still access their funds through checks, ATMs, or debit cards, and are advised to continue making loan payments as normal.

The assets of Heartland Tri-State Bank, which as of March 31, 2023, were valued at approximately $139 million, will be largely absorbed by Dream First Bank, National Association. This includes around $130 million in total deposits.

Additionally, a shared-loss agreement will be established between the FDIC and Dream First Bank, National Association, concerning the acquired loans of the now-defunct Heartland Tri-State Bank. The intent behind this agreement is to optimize recoveries on the assets by maintaining them within the private sector, and also to minimize disruptions for loan customers.

“You should continue to make payments, including escrow payments, as usual; the terms of your loan will not change,” the FDIC said.

This latest bank closure, it is projected, will cost the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) around $54.2 million. Managed by the FDIC, the DIF is an insurance fund established by Congress in 1933 to protect the nation’s bank deposits. Nonetheless, the acquisition by Dream First Bank, National Association, was deemed the least costly resolution for the DIF when compared with other alternatives.

Heartland Tri-State Bank was initially established on January 2, 1985. On January 31, 2012, the ownership of the bank underwent a significant change. A group of local investors banded together to create a bank holding company, which then acquired Heartland Tri-State Bank.

More from Cryptopolitan: