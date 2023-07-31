Biden White House Scandal Spox Calls on Republicans to “Drop These Stunts” After Devon Archer House Committee Interview: “Evidence-Free Wild Goose Chase”

Biden White House scandal spokesman Ian Sams responded Monday afternoon to the reports of coming out of Hunter Biden former business partner Devon Archer’s closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee earlier in the day, calling the investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden an “evidence free wild goose chase” and urging Republicans to “drop these stunts.”



Ian Sams, White House photo.



File screen image.

Devon Archer, a former friend going back to college with Hunter Biden who served with Hunter on the board of the Ukraine energy firm Burisma while Joe Biden was vice president, spoke for about three hours on Monday to Republicans and Democrats on the Oversight Committee.

Archer said that Hunter Biden used Joe Biden as “the brand” for their business, dialing up his father on speakerphone about twenty times during meeting with clients and prospective clients, with Joe making small talk, as well as an-person meeting at a D.C. restaurant when he was vice president.

The revelations put the lie to Joe Biden’s years long claims he never spoke with Hunter about his business dealings and puts him in the midst of bribery and influence peddling, as well as a Foreign Agents Registration Act conspiracy. Yet the White House called it an “evidence-free wild goose chase.”

Sams’ statement as reported by Fox News’ Chad Pergram, “It appears that the House Republicans’ own much-hyped witness today testified that he never heard of President Biden discussing business with his son or his son’s associates, or doing anything wrong. House Republicans keep promising bombshell evidence to support their ridiculous attacks against the President, but time after time, they keep failing to produce any. In fact, even their own witnesses appear to be debunking their allegations. Instead of continuing to waste time and resources on this evidence-free wild goose chase, House Republicans should drop these stunts and work with the President on the issues that actually impact Americans’ daily lives.”

1) WH: It appears that the House Republicans’ own much-hyped witness today testified that he never heard of President Biden discussing business with his son or his son’s associates, or doing anything wrong. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

3) WH: Instead of continuing to waste time and resources on this evidence-free wild goose chase, House Republicans should drop these stunts and work with the President on the issues that actually impact Americans’ daily lives — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

Sams later tweeted over comments by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), “It appears that the House GOP’s own witness under oath debunked their central allegation against the President. They keep promising bombshell evidence but over and over, they can’t produce any. Yet the goose chase rolls on, at the expense of focusing on Americans’ real priorities.”

It appears that the House GOP’s own witness under oath debunked their central allegation against the President They keep promising bombshell evidence but over and over, they can't produce any Yet the goose chase rolls on, at the expense of focusing on Americans' real priorities https://t.co/UDVAbMBHGL — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) July 31, 2023

Goldman also said Archer had no knowledge of the alleged $5million dollar bribes paid to Joe and Hunter Biden by a Burisma executive as stated in the FBI 1023 Form recently released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (D-IA).

Goldman: He said he was unaware of any $5 million payment made and would be shocked if that actually existed. So he as a board member, he would have known… pic.twitter.com/EYGC1nnmdy — Acyn (@Acyn) July 31, 2023

Earlier Goldman had dismissed Joe Biden’s 20 phone calls with Hunter’s foreign clients as talk about the weather.