Biden Whisked Away From Helsinki Airport in 40-Vehicle Motorcade Hours After Claiming Climate Change “The Single Greatest Threat to Humanity” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday arrived in Helsinki to celebrate Finland’s NATO membership.

Biden arrived in Helsinki in Air Force One only to be whisked away in a 40-vehicle motorcade just hours after he warned climate change is the greatest threat to humanity.

WATCH:

Just a few hours ago Joe Biden said climate change is the greatest threat to humanity.

“[Climate change] is real. It’s serious. We don’t have a lot of time. It’s the single greatest threat to humanity,” Biden said.

WATCH: