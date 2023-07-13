Biden Goes on Sniffing Extravaganza as He Leaves Finland, Rubs Young Finnish Girl’s Face (VIDEO)

On Thursday Joe Biden walked over to a group of people on the tarmac as he prepared to leave Finland en route to the United States.

Biden immediately bent down to sniff the children behind the fencing.

He was in heaven.

At one point Joe Biden rubbed a young girl’s face with the back of his hand.

Creepy!

WATCH:

There was instant payback for Biden’s baby-sniffing and creepy behavior.

Just moments later Joe Biden stumbled as he boarded Air Force One.

WATCH: