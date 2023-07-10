Biden Arrives in London Looking Like a Feeble Old Man Shuffling Across the Tarmac (VIDEO)

Joe Biden late Sunday arrived in London to meet with King Charles III before departing for the NATO Summit in Lithuania.

80-year-old Biden looked like a feeble old man as he shuffled across the tarmac.

Notice Biden’s stiffened gait as he walked to Marine One.

WATCH:

Biden arrives in London. pic.twitter.com/9fwFmeo1mY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 9, 2023

Biden is in such bad shape that had to board Air Force One with the shorter staircase.

He arrived in London late Sunday night and ignored questions about the cocaine scandal.