Ben & Jerry’s to Bud Light, ‘Hold My Beer’ – Overpriced Ice Cream Company Trashes US on Independence Day

Ben and Jerry’s to Anheuser Busch – “Hold my beer.”

On Independence Day millions of Americans were out enjoying freedom, family and fireworks.

Not, Ben & Jerry’s. The overpriced ice cream company was out trashing America.

Here is the Ben & Jerry’s Independence Day tweet:

Ben & Jerry’s wants the US to return our land to indigenous people.

Or do they want us to hand it over to Britain and they hand it over to Spain who then hands it over to the indigenous people before them who then hand it over to the indigenous people they stole the land from in the first place?

Maybe the indigenous should get reparations too?

This isn’t the first time Ben and Jerry’s spouted off their communist hatred.

Ben and Jerry’s pushed to defund the police.

Ben and Jerry’s was caught funding a Palestinian NGO linked to terror attacks.

And Ben and Jerry’s famously dedicated a new flavor to socialist Bernie Sanders back in 2016.