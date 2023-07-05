Bat-Wielding Youths Club Mothers Outside School in Wealthy San Francisco Neighborhood – Woke Local Politician Commits Self-Own While Excusing the Violent Behavior (VIDEO)

Rich San Francisco voters who voted for the city’s lawless crime policies thought they would be sheltered from the fallout. According to a new report, they are getting a horrible dose of reality.

Local politicians are refusing to engage with reality and humiliating themselves in the process.

Fox News reported Wednesday, families in the affluent Noe Valley neighborhood have been victimized by gangs of kids in series of phone robberies this past week. One minor was arrested this past week.

Phone robberies are the least of the neighborhood’s worries, however. Authorities also say these same youths have been clubbing mothers with baseball bats while they are picking up the kids from the neighborhood school..

The police cite one particular incident involving a thug who allegedly assaulted two women, one with a bat and the other one in the face.

One victim noted the police had no interest in investigating her attack.

For 24 hours, I had been trying desperately to get the police to engage with me to stop these guys. Zero response. And then it happened again in the same location.

Instead of seeking accountability, local politicians are making excuses for the violence. Rafael Mandelman, a member of the city’s governing San Francisco Board of Supervisors, asserted that the crimes committed by the children were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

I think, what happened with kids not being in school, I think there may be something going on with that, that we’re going to be experiencing for a while. Those couple of years [when] school was erratic or nonexistent, where everyone was under stress, parents and caregivers were under stress. That was probably impacting vulnerable communities more anyway. Sociologically. Who knows what was going on, but I would not be surprised if we are going to be experiencing the lingering impacts of that for a generation.

Talk about a brutal self-own. Mandelman is indirectly claiming that the demonic lockdowns San Francisco’s City Government implemented with Gavin Newsom is responsible for these sick crimes. They literally shut down schools and locked children in their homes.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the global lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic ruined the lives of millions of people, especially the most vulnerable.

So many of these children experienced learning loss that was so severe that many experts fear they will never recover.

Scientists across the political spectrum sounded the alarm on the harm of lockdowns from the beginning of the pandemic. Media and political elites, however, derided them as conspiracy theorists and reckless.

Anthony Fauci admitted the draconian lockdowns followed by California and other blue states were based one draconian measures ordered by Communist China.

Heritage Foundation senior legal fellow and former San Francisco prosecutor Charles “Cully” Stimson has a more simple explanation behind these crimes: San Francisco politicians care more about the criminals rather than actual victims.

People do not report these crimes because when you have a DA who’s pro criminal and not going to enforce the law, the cops aren’t going to go out and arrest somebody when they know the case is going to be no papered.

This is not the first time bat wielding thugs have terrorized Noe Valley residents. Less than four years ago, a local report revealed four masked man jumped out of a car and chased two residents who were walking home.

After scaring the innocent victims, they laughed, re-entered the car and drove away.

