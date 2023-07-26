As Joe Biden Slept: Family of Slain Marine at Kabul Airport Was Forced to Fundraise $60,000 to Move Daughter’s Remains to Arlington Cemetery

Joe Biden abandoned Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years in July 2021 by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ secret departure more than two hours after they left.

The Taliban quickly took control of Bagram Air Base, which is only 30 miles north of Kabul, on August 15, 2021. The Islamist group then released thousands of terrorists held at its prison. The Biden regime and Afghan military left the Taliban military equipment, uniforms, rations and even sports drinks.

The Gateway Pundit reported last September that the ISIS suicide bomber who murdered 13 US servicemen and women and 169 Afghans was released by the Taliban from the Bagram Base prison in July.

The blood of our sons and daughters are on their hands.

The family of Nicole Gee, pictured above in bottom row at the right, were forced to fundraise in order to pay to move her remains to Arlington Cemetery.

The Daily Mail reported:

The family of a Marine who was killed during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 had to pay $60,000 to fly her body from California to Arlington to bury her. Nicole Gee, 23, was one of 13 service members who died in a suicide blast at Kabul Airport in 2021 alongside 170 desperate Afghans seeking to leave the beleaguered country. The terror attack, which ISIS claimed responsibility for, occurred in the early morning hours of August 26, during the frenzied evacuation near the US embassy. Republican lawmaker and Army veteran Cory Mills last week met with the families of the 13 service members killed on duty and was told one was forced to pay to move the body of their loved one. He claimed Marine Gee’s family were forced to find ‘a staggering $60,000’ worth of funding to move her body to its final resting place.

