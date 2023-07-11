Armed Gunman at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas – Seen Throwing Items Out Window – SWAT Involved in Standoff …Update: Woman Rescued by Police

Armed Gunman in Caesars Palace Vegas
– Swat Team
– Hotel Evacuated
– Area Sealed Off
– Negotiators on Scene
— ⏰0️⃣H🔴U®️⏰ (@0hour) July 11, 2023
Local FOX5 reported:
LVMPD said they received a report of a domestic disturbance at the hotel. When they attempted to make contact with the people in the room, a male refused to open the door and said he was armed, police reported.
SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have been dispatched to the scene.
Police have said the situation is ongoing, while a single male and female are believed to be in the room. A window to the room was broken and objects were thrown out of it, while negotiators are speaking with the male subject.
No shots have been fired by police or the suspect at this point, police said. The floor of the hotel where the room is located has been locked down.
Video captured by FOX5 shows papers and other objects being thrown out of the window as the pool below had been evacuated. No weapon has been seen by authorities though the suspect claimed to have a weapon.
DEVELOPING: Armed Man Holed Up At Caesars Palace In Las Vegas
— Chris PIlz (@chrispilz) July 11, 2023
Caesars Palace in Vegas was put on lockdown earlier today after a man barricaded himself in his room and stated he was armed, per @LVMPD
The man was recorded throwing furniture and TVs out of the hotel room window
(via Andrew Meeks)
— br_betting (@br_betting) July 11, 2023
UPDATE: The woman who was held hostage by the gunman was rescued by police.
Via The Daily Mail.
A woman has been rescued by Las Vegas SWAT officers after being dragged into a Caesars Palace hotel room by a crazed armed man.
News of the rescue was shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan PD Tuesday evening. A spokesperson tweeted: ‘SWAT made entry into the hotel room and has taken the subject into custody.
‘The female who was also in the room is safe and with officers. There will be a large police presence with vehicles as this investigation continues and units disperse.’