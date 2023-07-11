Armed Gunman at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas – Seen Throwing Items Out Window – SWAT Involved in Standoff …Update: Woman Rescued by Police

Local FOX5 reported:

LVMPD said they received a report of a domestic disturbance at the hotel. When they attempted to make contact with the people in the room, a male refused to open the door and said he was armed, police reported.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have been dispatched to the scene.

(…)

Police have said the situation is ongoing, while a single male and female are believed to be in the room. A window to the room was broken and objects were thrown out of it, while negotiators are speaking with the male subject.

No shots have been fired by police or the suspect at this point, police said. The floor of the hotel where the room is located has been locked down.

Video captured by FOX5 shows papers and other objects being thrown out of the window as the pool below had been evacuated. No weapon has been seen by authorities though the suspect claimed to have a weapon.